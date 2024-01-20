The arrival of Onan does not help the Cameroonians to escape from capitulation to Senegal – Football – Sportacentrs.com

#arrival #Onan #Cameroonians #escape #capitulation #Senegal #Football #Sportacentrs.com

The Senegalese beat the goalkeeper Andre Onan, who had left Manchester United, already in the 16th minute, when after a pass from Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Papa Matar Sar, Marseille “Olympique” striker Ismaila Sars hit the ball accurately. In this episode, Senegal did not do without a favorable coincidence of circumstances, as the ball ricocheted to Andre-Franc Angis.

Even after the break, the Senegalese footballers aimed more purposefully at the opponent’s goal, and in the 71st minute they were rewarded for this with Habib Diallo’s strengthening of the leadership.

In the 83rd minute, “Nantes” defender Jean-Charles Castelletto played back one ball (1:2), but in the fifth minute of compensation time, Sadio Mane set the final score.

Guinea moved a step closer to reaching their third consecutive round of 16 of the Africa Cup of Nations with a late 1-0 win over Gambia.

Midfielder Agvibou Kamaras, who plays daily in the Greek Super League, scored a goal in the 69th minute for the Guineans, who scored nine more shots (16-7).

The winners of the first two places of all six groups, as well as the four third-placed teams with the highest statistical indicators, will enter the round of 16.

DateGr.TimeGameResult13.01.A22.00 Cote d’Ivoire – Guinea-Bissau2:0 (1:0)14.01.16.00Nigeria – Equatorial Guinea1:1 (1:1)B19.00Egypt – Mozambique2:2 (1:0)22.00Ghana – Cape Verde1 :2 (0:1)15.01.C16.00Senegal – Gambia3:0 (1:0)19.00Cameroon – Guinea1:1 (0:1)D22.00Algeria – Angola1:1 (1:0)16.01.16.00Burkina Faso – Mauritania1 :0 (0:0)E19.00Tunisia – Namibia0:1 (0:0)22.00Mali – Republic of South Africa2:0 (0:0)17.01.F19.00Morocco – Tanzania3:0 (1:0)22.00 DR Congo – Zambia1 :1 (1:1)18.01.A16.00Equatorial Guinea – Guinea-Bissau4:2 (1:1)19.00 Ivory Coast – Nigeria0:1 (0:0)B22.00Egypt – Ghana2:2 (0:1)19.01.16.00 Cape Verde – Mozambique3:0 (1:0)C19.00Senegal – Cameroon3:1 (1:0)22.00Guinea – Gambia1:0 (0:0)20.01.D16.00Algeria – Burkina Faso19.00Mauritania – AngolaE22.00Tunisia – Mali21.01 .F16.00Morocco – DR Congo19.00Zambia – TanzaniaE22.00South Africa – Namibia22.01.A19.00Equatorial Guinea – Cote d’Ivoire19.00Guinea-Bissau – NigeriaB22.00Cape Verde – Egypt22.00Mozambique – Ghana23.01.C19.00Guinea – Senegal19.00 0Gambia – CameroonD22.00Mauritania – Algeria22.00Angola – Burkina Faso24.01.E19.00Republic of South Africa – Tunisia19.00Namibia – MaliF22.00Zambia – Morocco22.00Tanzania – DR Congo

Group A, B and C overall

VA groupGoalPB groupGoalPC groupGoalP1.Equatorial Guinea5:34Cape Verde5:16Senegal6:162.Nigeria2:14Egypt4:42Guinea2:143.Côte d’Ivoire2:13Ghana3:41Cameroon2:414.Guinea-Bissau2:60Mozambique2:51Gambia0:40

Group D, E and F overall

VD groupGoalPE groupGoalPF groupGoalP1.Burkina Faso1:03Mali2:03Morocco3:032.Algeria1:11Namibia1:03Congo DR1:113.Angola1:11Tunisia0:10Zambia1:114.Mauritania0:10DARE0:20Tanzania0:30

