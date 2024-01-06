the assailants who raped and killed the women laughed

#assailants #raped #killed #women #laughed

Cohen, 24, went to the Nova music festival in the desert of southern Israel to be with his girlfriend Maya, whom he had been dating for two months. When the attackers invaded the festival area, his girlfriend tried to escape with another friend and was killed. The young man also witnessed another young woman being shot in the head as he ran to hide in the bushes, where he saw the rape, he told CNN.

Israeli police are recording cases of rape and sexual violence after Hamas militants invaded Israel from the Gaza Strip and attacked music festival goers and kibbutz communities near the border. Around 1,200 people were killed and more than 200 were taken hostage in the attacks, which were condemned worldwide and prompted a massive military response by Israel.

Israel’s subsequent war with Hamas has killed more than 22,000 people in Gaza, according to the group’s controlled Health Ministry. Palestinian lives.

The United Nations agency UN Women released a statement in December condemning the attacks and saying it was “alarmed by the numerous reports of atrocities against women and sexual violence during these attacks.”

R. Cohen, who saw these atrocities with his own eyes, said that a white van drove up about 30 meters from his hiding place and five men dressed in civilian clothes got out of it.

“They caught up with the girl and started tearing her clothes,” he said. – When they tore off her clothes, one of them started to rape her. It lasted about 40 seconds. After raping her, he took a knife and killed her, killed her. After doing so, he continued to rape the dead body.”

The other men around the victim didn’t seem angry or horrified, Cohen said.

“They were always laughing. I think it was for fun. They killed a lot of people for fun,” the man said.

Along with the apparent sounds of Hamas rejoicing, Cohen remembers the terror of the murdered woman, as he previously told The New York Times. “I still remember her voice, her screams without words,” he said.

After the rape, Cohen told CNN he saw a group of assailants go after another woman and a man. He claimed that they were killed with knives and an axe. These witness statements have not been independently verified.

Cohen says he ran across an open desert field to escape the massed attackers. He said he felt like he was in a shooting range – there was nowhere to hide, and bullets were flying from left, right and behind.

“I was running in an open field and I was very close to some girl,” he said about his rescue. “When I passed her… I heard her fall to the ground.” I looked back … and saw that she had been shot in the head … I looked at the girl, but I could not help her, so I ran on until I reached the bushes.”

R. Cohen had to wait nine hours in the bushes before rescuers finally arrived.

In November, Israeli police chief Dudi Katz said that officers had already collected more than 1,000 statements and more than 60,000. videos of the attacks, which included numerous accounts of people reporting seeing women being raped.

He added that investigators have no first-hand accounts and it is not clear whether the rape victims survived.

Rami Shmuel, the organizer of the music festival attended by Cohen, said earlier that he saw the victim women without clothes while running and that he does not doubt what happened.

“Their legs were spread and some of them were cut,” he told CNN.

A paramedic, who did not want to be named, also told CNN that he saw the bodies of two teenage girls at the Be’eri kibbutz and had no doubt that at least one of them had been raped.

“Her pants were down to her knees and there’s a gunshot wound on the back of her neck near her head,” he said. “There’s a pool of blood around her head and traces of semen on her lower back.”

Cochav Elkayam-Levy, an expert in human rights law at the Hebrew University in Jerusalem, and her colleagues have formed a citizen commission to document the evidence of the attacks. She is adamant that atrocities should not go unnoticed or forgotten, especially because victims cannot speak for themselves, she said.

“We will never know everything that happened to them,” Elkayam-Levy told CNN in November. “We know that most of the women who were raped and who were sexually assaulted were also killed.”

Let’s get paid CNN inf.