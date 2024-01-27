THE ASSOCIATION OF FRIENDS OF VAL D’IFRANE, ATLAS MAROC UNESCO AND THE NAJAH COOPERATIVE CELEBRATE WORLD WETLANDS DAY

#ASSOCIATION #FRIENDS #VAL #DIFRANE #ATLAS #MAROC #UNESCO #NAJAH #COOPERATIVE #CELEBRATE #WORLD #WETLANDS #DAY

Mohammed Drihem

In celebration of World Wetlands Day, the Association of Friends of Val d’Ifrane in collaboration with Atlas Maroc Club UNESCO, the Najah forestry cooperative and the IPFOPS Social Club is organizing an educational and awareness day for the benefit of students of the Sapin school in Ifrane; on Friday February 2, 2024 at the Zerouka 01 lake.

Placed under the theme: “Wetlands, source of human well-being”; this day is organized with the support of the Province of Ifrane, the provincial council of Ifrane, the National Agency for Water and Forests (ANEF) and the Ifrane National Park, the Regional Directorate of the Department of Sustainable Development and with the assistance of the ARMA Citizen Society.

On the program for this educational and awareness day, a Drawing workshop on the theme of World Wetlands Day, a Site cleaning campaign, a waterbird observation session of the Zerouka water body and a session to discover aquatic life.

Note that the Zerouka I water body is a Site of Biological and Ecological Interest (SIBE) which is an integral part of the Oued Tizguite Ramsar Site. It is a small, shallow, drainable artificial fish pond. It is located on Wadi Zerouka, the main tributary of Wadi Tizguite. The dike is located approximately 300m from the source, so that the waters from it flow directly into it. The reservoir is limited by a concrete wall, at least on the west bank.

The waters of the spring are also used to supply the city of Ifrane with drinking water.

At this body of water, the vegetation is not very varied (around fifteen species with a wide geographical distribution) and is very limited in space, the edges of the lake being concreted and mowing is frequent.

It is a fairly protected trout body of water, somewhat interesting for birds. It is home to few winter residents (less than 400 birds), the population being mainly composed of divers: coots and crested coots, little grebes, pochards, tufts and nyrocas, with sometimes shovelers and/or mallards. Among the breeders, the Eurasian Coot (20-25 pairs), the Crested Coot (around 10 pairs) and the Little Grebe (5-8 pairs) are the most regular.

Please note that this year, World Wetlands Day celebrates the relationship that humans have maintained with wetlands throughout time and the 2024 campaign highlights the urgency with which we must act to preserve and restore these rich ecosystems. in biodiversity that underpin human well-being.

Wetlands are among the most rapidly declining, loss and degradation ecosystems. According to the United Nations; indicators of current negative trends in global biodiversity and ecosystem functions are expected to be driven by direct and indirect factors such as rapid population growth, unsustainable production and consumption and related technical progress, as well as adverse effects of climate change

According to the same source, wetlands are disappearing three times faster than forests and constitute the most threatened ecosystem on the planet. In just 50 years, since 1970, 35% of the planet’s wetlands have disappeared. Human activities leading to wetland loss include drainage and filling for agriculture and construction, pollution, overfishing and overexploitation of resources, invasive species, and climate change.

According to the United Nations, the vicious circle of loss of wetlands, threats to incomes and growing poverty is the consequence of a false perception of wetlands as wastelands, rather than as fertile sources of employment, income and essential ecosystem services. A major challenge is to change mentalities in order to encourage States and communities to value and promote wetlands.