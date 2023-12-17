The association Vårt hjärta wants to have an international heart conference on Åland

#association #Vårt #hjärta #international #heart #conference #Åland

Published: Friday, December 15, 2023 – 10:09 Updated: Friday, December 15, 2023 – 11:36

The association Vårt hjärta rf now has over 650 members on Åland. The latest addition came when it joined forces with the association Andning og allergi rf.

– It is natural that collaborations between associations become more common. We know that subsidies to the associations can decrease, Paf’s coffers are not out of the question either, says Dan Backman, who sits on the board.

It is also not easy to find board members on Åland, so it strengthens both associations to join forces.

Business manager Catrin Schönberg says that all the activities in Vårt hjärta are also suitable for those who are involved in Breathing and allergy.

Before the 25th anniversary in 2024, the association has plans for a themed day around the heart with a lecture by researchers at Anders Wiklöf’s Institute for Heart Research, but there are dreams of holding an international heart congress on Åland in the future.

– Sort of like Maritime Day, but for the heart. But it’s in the planning stage, we can’t promise anything yet, says Backman.