The ASUS novelty comes with two OLED screens and a detachable keyboard

Laptop manufacturers have been experimenting with very extreme concepts compared to traditional solutions for years, of which models with more than one display or bendable models have been the most popular in recent years. At CES 2024, ASUS took this to a new level, as the new Zenbook Duo is much more than a concept at first glance.

A new product with a classic Zenbook appearance when folded it has two 14-inch OLED displays with 3K resolution, which received a 120Hz refresh rate and, of course, stylus support. This set-up holds a lot of possibilities, but basically we don’t have to give up the classic laptop shape either, as we also get a full-sized ErgoSense keyboard, which is attached to one side with magnets. In this case, the machine also charges the keyboard, so this has been corrected compared to the Zenbook Fold.

The complete package it barely weighs 1.35 kg and is only 14.6 mm when folded, so it is worthy of the Zenbook family not only in appearance, but also in form. Nonetheless Intel’s new Core Ultra processors were included with the Arc graphics accelerator. The Intel Core Ultra 9 can be accompanied by up to 32GB of RAM and a lightning-fast 2TB SSD.

In addition to the classic laptop shape, the machine can also be used as a large monitor, since the keyboard can also be used wirelessly. Another practical setup is to set the two displays “towards each other”, which can be solved easily and stably thanks to the built-in, very massive support.

The new Zenbook Duo will also be available in Hungary, pre-orders will start soon. We haven’t received exact details about the pricing yet, but according to the promises, the starting price will be well under HUF 1 million, which sounds very promising. Of course, our detailed test will not be missed either!

