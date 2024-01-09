The Asus ROG Phone 8 mobile phones were presented

#Asus #ROG #Phone #mobile #phones #presented

When creating the Asus ROG Phone 8, the manufacturer had the concept that this time it would not only put a true gaming mobile on the table, but also a flagship in a general sense. Thus, the smartphone can attract the attention of not only lovers of mobile games, but also those interested in high-end mobile phones with a unique appearance. Compared to its predecessors, the ROG Phone 8 has made a lot of progress in terms of design, cameras and functions, and will definitely be an interesting participant in this year’s competition.

There are several versions of the device, but the differences between them are mainly cosmetic, a total of four versions will be sold. The ROG Phone 8 is thinner and lighter than its predecessor, the 7 model, only 8.9 mm thick instead of 10.3, and only 225 grams instead of 239. Unfortunately, this could only happen by shrinking the 6000 mAh battery to 5500 mAh, but according to the promise, the fresher and more optimized hardware will be able to bring the same operating time as last year’s model.

The Asus ROG Phone 8 still has a 6.78-inch display, but this time it is surrounded by a much thinner frame, which required the front-facing camera to move from the top cup to the display, following current trends, inside a cutout. The new design can also be seen in the dimensions, the 163.8 mm high and 76.8 mm wide device will be slightly easier to hold and handle compared to the 173×77 mm predecessor.

Many people will use this smartphone lying down, so these dimensions will benefit them. Returning to the screen – of course, an AMOLED panel has been placed on the front of the phone, again with a 165 Hz refresh rate, but this is now an LTPO design, meaning that the frequency can change dynamically between 1 and 120 Hz depending on the content. The maximum brightness is 2500 nits.

Another big innovation of the Asus ROG Phone 8 is protection against water and dust according to the IP68 rating, which is also an improvement compared to the previously used IP54 design. The cooling has also been renewed, an updated solution keeps the heat produced by the hardware at bay, the main element of which is a block cast from copper, which goes through the motherboard and is connected to the back. The generated heat is released into the air or into the AeroActive Cooler X accessory.

The latter is an active cooling accessory that is 29 percent smaller than previous versions and 10 percent lighter. The new iteration has a 2.6x larger surface area in contact with the smartphone, and the fan in it also spins faster, 1.1x faster rotation results in 1.2x better efficiency, which ultimately produces more efficient cooling.

The built-in passive and the active cooling provided by the accessory naturally keep the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset cool, which can be accompanied by up to 24 GB of LPDDR5X RAM during assembly, while the backup storage can be up to 1 TB (the storage is UFS 4.0 standard). The cheapest configuration has 12 GB of RAM and 256 GB of internal storage, and the middle configuration has 16 GB of operational memory and 512 GB of storage.

Although the Asus ROG Phone 8 has a smaller battery, it supports 15-watt wireless charging, and if you want to make up for the lost energy with a cable, there will be the 65-watt HyperCharge method, which will charge the dead mobile to 100 percent in 39 minutes.

The Taiwanese gaming device has also made great strides in terms of photography.

The smartphone came with a 50-megapixel primary camera, inside which a 1/1.56-inch Sony IMX890 sensor is located, complete with a 6-axis hybrid Gimbal Stabilizer 3.0 system. Combined with the new software, this solution allows us to use the so-called Super HyperSteady Video mode when recording moving images. The camera set also has a 13-megapixel ultra-wide-angle unit that can detect its surroundings in 120 degrees.

What is new in the case of the Asus ROG Phone 8 is that it is equipped with a 32-megapixel 3x telephoto camera, which has optical image stabilization and 4-in-1 pixel merging capabilities. In addition to the 3x optical zoom, 10x HyperClarity AI magnification and 30x digital zoom are also available. Super Night Mode can help in unfavorable light conditions. In some regions, the ROG Phone 8 will be sold with a macro camera instead of a telephoto camera, while the Pro models will get the telephoto module in all markets.

The smartphone also received a new front camera, the 32 megapixel image recorder takes 8 megapixel photos by default after pixel merging. Instead of 73, it now has a viewing angle of 90 degrees, making it much more suitable for taking group pictures.

The Asus ROG Phone 8 also offers AI functions in some games, for example, in Genshin Impact, it automatically picks up loot for us, runs automatically, etc. If a puzzle gives up the lesson, the AI ​​Grabber will scan the text on the display and take us straight to the relevant part of the walkthrough. Of course, artificial intelligence can also be used for more mundane things like generating wallpapers.

The Asus ROG Phone 8 supports Microsoft Phone Link, which enables screen mirroring, streaming apps, and copying files between the Windows PC and the phone, in principle, seamlessly.

The Asus ROG Phone 8 will be available in black and gray colors, with an RGB backlit ROG logo on the back. The ROG Phone 8 Pro and Pro Edition models will only be available in black, but they will have a small OLED screen on the back. The ROG Phone 8 will start in Europe at a price of 1,099 euros, or approximately HUF 414,000, and the Pro model will cost 1,199 euros in the 16/512 GB configuration, which means approximately HUF 453,000.

The Asus ROG Phone 8 Pro Edition costs 1,499 euros, it gets 24 GB of RAM and 1 TB of storage space, and at current exchange rates, this promises to be a HUF 565,000 release. Pre-orders have already started on the old continent, and the mobile phones will be delivered from the end of January.

