the atomic bomb would not be used on the territory of Ukraine, but on the territory of NATO

“We have no indication that Mr. (Vladimir) Putin intends to use weapons of mass destruction, let alone nuclear weapons,” White House spokesman John Kirby said last January. In early May, Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines told a Senate hearing that it was “highly unlikely” that Russia would use its nuclear arsenal.

Meanwhile, CIA Director William Burns said in a speech in February that the United States must take Putin’s nuclear sabotage seriously. However, the purpose of such rhetoric, W. Burns continued, is to “intimidate us, as well as our allies in Europe and Ukraine.” This was not a signal that Russia was actually thinking about using the weapons.

The war, which began in February last year, has raised fears of an open nuclear conflict between the West and Russia. That period of somewhat wild speculation has passed – since then the war has settled into a brutal but conventional situation.

To be sure, U.S. officials still fear that Russia could use tactical nuclear weapons on the battlefield. “I worry that Putin might use tactical nuclear weapons,” US President Joe Biden said in June. “The risk is real,” he continued. But officials don’t seem to think the war in Ukraine could prompt Russia to use its nuclear arsenal against a NATO nation, no matter how angry it is at the West for supporting Ukraine.

This is a mistake, writes the geopolitical publication “Foreign Affairs”. US officials understand everything the other way around. In fact, it is unlikely that Russian President Putin will use a nuclear weapon on the battlefield in Ukraine, but it is highly likely that he will move to use nuclear weapons against NATO.

Unlike the West, Putin may not be afraid of a nuclear standoff: he knows Russia’s nuclear arsenal and the principles of nuclear deterrence well, and perhaps believes he is uniquely suited to handle a nuclear crisis.

In addition, V. Putin has been extremely consistent in saying that Russia is ready to use nuclear weapons against NATO to defend its interests in Ukraine. As recently as eight years ago, in a television interview a year after Russia invaded Crimea, Putin said he was ready to put Russia’s nuclear forces on alert to prevent Western forces from intervening in Moscow’s seizure of the peninsula.

The use of Russian nuclear weapons is not inevitable. But if Putin does escalate the war, for example by attacking NATO with conventional weapons, he will likely act very quickly to prevent the United States from maneuvering out of the crisis.

It will be difficult for Washington to deter such an emboldened Kremlin. Ukraine is too important to Putin’s ambitions and too secondary to US ambitions for Putin to believe any American threats. Ultimately, Putin will hope the US backs down before launching a nuclear conflict over land so far from home.

As Foreign Affairs points out, to avoid the worst, the United States must find new ways to prevent Russia from using its arsenal. They must convince the country’s officials, including those in the military chain of command, to undermine and obstruct decisions that could lead to a nuclear attack. They have to convince the Russian elite that their country can come down on Ukraine and not suffer a catastrophic defeat. They must mobilize other countries, especially neutral ones, to delegate the use of nuclear weapons and convince Putin that he would be making a terrible mistake if he used his nuclear arsenal. And that’s what they have to do now. That way, Washington will avoid the dangerous decisions it will have to make later, under the intense pressure of a nuclear standoff.

Constant threats

Russia is not shy about talking about its nuclear arsenal. From the moment it launched its invasion of Ukraine, Moscow tried to intimidate the world by talking about its weapons.

Just before the attack on Ukraine, Russia conducted an unusually timed exercise of its nuclear missile launch systems. A year later, in 2023 In February, it suspended participation in the New START treaty, which regulated how many nuclear weapons Moscow and Washington could possess. In March, the Kremlin announced that it would move some of its nuclear weapons to Belarus. In October, V. Putin hinted that Russia might resume nuclear tests. All the while, Russian government officials have threatened a nuclear attack, as former President Dmitry Medvedev did in July when he said Russia could “use nuclear weapons” to end the war within days.

US officials, of course, took notice of these threats, but they were not convinced. They imagine that Moscow can use small so-called tactical nuclear weapons on the battlefield, but not large strategic weapons against NATO countries.

In February, national security adviser Jake Sullivan told U.S. experts that few feared Russia would use strategic nuclear weapons in Ukraine or against the West, but some remained concerned that Russia might use tactical weapons, according to Politico. Putin, they believe, could use the weapons to help Russian forces halt an offensive in Ukraine that appeared on the verge of taking Crimea, or suffer a major defeat that would threaten to push Russian forces out of eastern Ukraine.

But the growing confidence of US officials is based on a misunderstanding of Putin’s rhetoric and the dynamics that prevent Moscow from using nuclear weapons. When Putin mentions his arsenal, he is not warning that Russia might use tactical nuclear weapons in Ukraine.

Rather, his rhetoric is intended to threaten NATO itself. It is a flashing red light, a warning to US decision makers that Moscow is ready to provoke a nuclear confrontation with Washington if victory in Ukraine requires it.

To understand why, Foreign Affairs suggests looking first at the state of the battlefield. Tactical nukes would do little to help Russia break the deadlock. Ukrainian forces are well entrenched along a front line that stretches for about 1,000 kilometers, so even dozens of tactical weapons would not be enough for Russia to break through.

Even if they were, Russia does not have the maneuverable reserve forces necessary to take advantage of any opening created by these weapons. A nuclear attack would, of course, be a terrible event for Ukrainians, but it still would not break the will of the Ukrainian people and force Kiev to surrender.

Ukrainians have fought with extraordinary courage through various atrocities, and a tactical nuclear attack would be just another entry in the Russian record of brutality. Ukrainians said so in response to polls. According to the surveys of the Munich Security Conference and Ukrainian analytical centers, the country’s public is not inclined to surrender to Moscow and stop fighting even in the face of a nuclear threat.

If anything, tactical nuclear strikes would hurt Russia’s war effort. Such attacks are likely to strengthen the West’s willingness to help Ukraine, just as support has begun to wane. Still, Western politicians of all stripes have a vested interest in ensuring that nuclear weapons are never used in war.

A nuclear strike could also prompt China and India, two of the Kremlin’s most important international partners, to abandon Russia. Both Beijing and New Delhi have already made public statements aimed at deterring Moscow from using nuclear weapons. So they would not be happy if Putin ignored them.

For V. Putin, the use of nuclear weapons in Ukraine would give little, but would allow him to lose a lot. V. Putin believes that Russia can win in Ukraine by conventional means.

“Almost on the entire front line, our armed forces are improving their positions, let’s say modestly,” – December 14. he said at his annual press conference. V. Putin also noted that Western support for Kiev seems to be decreasing, and stated that soon “the free services provided to Ukraine will end.”

While Putin is optimistic about Russia’s chances, it is unlikely that he will rock the boat and escalate.

However, V. Putin may not always think so. If the West makes a firm and renewed commitment to support Kiev in its bid to recapture all of the occupied territories, and provides Ukraine with long-term financial support and a boost to its defense industry, the Russian leader may decide that he may not be able to crush Ukraine with a sustained war.

Moreover, if Western economic sanctions finally begin to seriously disrupt the Russian economy, Putin may decide that time is not on his side. In this case, the Russian president may decide to abandon the tactics of long-term weakening of Ukraine and redouble his actions. Then the real risk of escalation would begin.

It would strike without warning

For the United States and its allies, the first escalation risk group may look like a mere bluff. For example, the Kremlin could start by moving its large, long-range nuclear weapons carriers to deployed and dispersed positions outside their usual bases that are vulnerable to US attack.

For example, it could send most of its ballistic missile submarines to sea, move many of its strategic missile forces into Russia’s vast forests, and load nuclear weapons on strategic bombers.

Such actions are far from the actual use of nuclear bombs, but they would still be very worrying. They would certainly draw Washington’s attention, raise tensions sharply, and immediately force Western leaders to factor the risks of nuclear war into their calculations.

From then on, Moscow can actually start using force against NATO. It could shoot down a NATO plane over allied country or international airspace. It could attack a NATO ship in the Black Sea. Or they could attack, she said, weapons convoys bound for Ukraine as they move through the country on NATO’s eastern flank. Such moves would quickly escalate the scale of the conflict and draw NATO into the war. Moscow could complement this move by detonating a nuclear weapon in the open ocean in a demonstration strike.

Finally, in the worst case scenario – if the Kremlin were to shock the world into ending the war in Ukraine quickly and on Putin’s terms – Russia could actually launch a nuclear weapon directly into NATO territory. Although in October at the held annual forum, V.Putin seemed to cool this idea, saying that Russia does not need to reduce the limits of nuclear weapon use, it might seem necessary if the war clearly turned against Russia.

80 percent military aid to Ukraine flows through an air force base in eastern Poland, so this base would likely be a prime target. The US could then respond with a nuclear strike of its own, bringing the world closer to the brink of annihilation.

According to Foreign Affairs, once the situation begins to escalate, it may not take long for Putin to go from shrill nuclear signals and a conventional attack to ordering a nuclear strike.

If Putin escalates slowly, planning smaller attacks and watching how NATO reacts, he risks provoking a conventional conflict—probably with NATO forces directly intervening in Ukraine and possibly Russia itself—in which the West would have a clear advantage.

NATO’s conventional forces are superior to Russia’s, so Putin will not want to give Washington time and space to react so that it can use its capabilities. Therefore, he will want to reach a nuclear level where Russia is equal to the US as soon as possible.

US officials, of course, do not want Moscow to resort to nuclear weapons, although they do not seem convinced that it will. As a result, they tried to dissuade Russia from escalating by threatening “catastrophic consequences” like the 2022 in September, the White House expressed if V. Putin would use his arsenal.

But such warnings are unlikely to deter the Russian president. Putin will consider this threat a bluff. He knows that ultimately Washington does not want to risk a nuclear conflict over Ukraine. Moreover, he is also so determined to win in Ukraine that he may decide to quickly escalate the situation even if he thinks the US is serious about responding with force.

The Russian leader would likely question the seriousness of any US threat and calculate that Washington would ultimately opt for compromise over nuclear strikes against Russia itself, which could mean a nuclear response against the US.

Unfortunately, the truth is that Washington cannot deter Putin from escalating to the point of using a nuclear weapon because of the war in Ukraine, according to CNAS, a senior fellow at the Transatlantic Security Program, former deputy chief of national intelligence for Russia and Eurasia, and a senior CIA official. analyst Peter Schroeder.

According to him, although V. Putin would not take such an escalation lightly and would not rule out a serious danger to Russia, he would foresee that he could win the war of wills during a nuclear crisis. Therefore, Washington must adopt a different tactic to avoid a nuclear confrontation.

Instead, U.S. policymakers should pursue policies aimed at undermining Russian decision-making so that if Putin were to order escalating actions, he would face internal resistance.

That means they must try to give more power to Russian officials who want to thwart any efforts by Putin to take nuclear action. According to the expert, this will not be easy to do, because the relationship between the United States and Russia is as bad as it can be.

But Washington can start by engaging more actively with Moscow, however unpleasant that may seem. The only way for U.S. officials, including the intelligence community, to cultivate disagreements with Russian officials is through more direct contact.

In Mr. Schroeder’s opinion, the USA must also convince Russian officials that it is possible to leave Ukraine in ways that would not end in either victory or humiliating defeat. For example, Washington could suggest that only top officials can be punished for starting the war, that any reparations to Ukraine be limited, and that there is a path to lifting sanctions on Russia and allowing the country to return to the Commonwealth of Nations.

However, there is no need to spell out exactly what such a result would mean. Senior Russian officials simply need to know that their choice is not between capitulation and nuclear escalation.

However, the US cannot expect Russian officials to stop Putin from using a nuclear weapon. At the same time, they must mobilize neutral states to put pressure on Moscow and prevent an escalation of armed forces. The United States must seek to make it clear to Russian officials that any use of nuclear weapons is illegal and that they end all direct and tacit support for Russian military action as a result.

China and India’s public warnings about nuclear strikes have been positive signs, but they and other countries such as Turkey, the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia, which help prop up Russia’s economy, can do more.

“And they must do it,” P. Schroeder writes in the “Foreign Affairs” publication. – The nuclear game is dangerous, especially with such an authoritarian leader as V. Putin. Now is not the time to scrupulously relax. For the world to avoid nuclear war, countries will have to convince Moscow that a victory in Ukraine is simply not worth putting the world on or over the edge of the abyss.”

