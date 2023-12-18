the attack against Carrero Blanco never fully explained

#attack #Carrero #Blanco #fully #explained

ETA was already monitoring the admiral White Carrero before December 1973. They knew his habits, the movements he maintained day after day. The organization knew that the president attended mass without security. For the leadership of the terrorist group, kidnapping him with minimal risk is feasible.

To monitor ETA and its surroundings, the commissioner is sent to Bilbao Jose Sainz ‘Pepe the secret’. His infiltration work in the ETA world provides him with information about a possible and imminent great action in Madrid. These documents speak of several commandos that would have arrived in the capital to kidnap the Prince, the President of the Government or the general director of the Civil Guard. The security of the Prince and the Minister of the Army (Gabriel Pita da Veiga y Sanz) are reinforced, but not that of Carrero Blanco.

December 20, 1973

Itinerary

Every morning, the admiral left his house to go to mass from nine to Church of San Francisco de Borja. At the end, Carrero always returned home to have breakfast following a usual itinerary that ran along Claudio Coello Street. Afterwards he went to work at his office located on Paseo de la Castellana.

Carrero Blanco’s entourage

It consisted of two vehicles Dodge 3700 GT. The President’s Dodge was black, license plate 16416 PMM and weighed about 1,900 kg. These two cars and the rest of the ministers’ Dodge were manufactured in Villaverde (Madrid) and there were none armored, contrary to what was published for a long time.

After the attack, the manufacturer itself, Chrysler, with the aim of spreading the idea of ​​the great safety of its cars, praised the model robustness. A fact that had already been demonstrated without the need for that publicity: the underside of the vehicle withstood an explosion caused by some 80 kg of explosive without hardly any damage.

His last 28 minutes

The attempt

9.00 h

Like every day Luis Carrero BlancoHe attended mass in the parish church of the Jesuit fathers, located on Serrano Street.

9.25 h

Once the Eucharist was over, the admiral got into his official car parked in front of the door. The driver was waiting for him in the car, José Luis Pérez Mogenoand the escort inspector Juan Antonio Bueno Fernandez. Followed by an escort car, occupied by three police officers, the vehicle took the usual route: it continued along the left lane of Serrano until you reach Juan Bravowhere he turned left to take the street Claudio Coello.

Carrero Blanco was returning to his home on the street Becquer Brothers to have breakfast Every morning, at the same time, he completed the same route. At ten in the morning, he had an appointment in his office in Castellana, 3 with the Minister of Public Works, Gonzalo Fernandezand with the Minister of Labor, Licinius of the Fountain.

ETA’s Txikia commando knew well its traditions, as immovable as his convictions. The terrorists had everything prepared: they had rented a basement at number 104 Claudio Coello and dug a tunnel to the center of the street, where they placed about eighty kilos of explosive that they connected with a cable that they ran, along the façade, to the corner with Diego de León. They marked a red stripe on a street wall to indicate the exact place where the explosion was to occur.

9.28 h

At 9:28 on December 20, 1973, members of the Txikia group of ETA They launched a powerful explosive charge placed under the street, in front of the official car in which Carrero Blanco was traveling along with the driver and his escort. The car had just crossed Maldonado Street when José Miguel Beñaránalias thinactivated the bomb.

Carrero Blanco’s car rose more than 20 meters, jumped over the Jesuit building and, after hitting a cornice, crashed between the railing and a wall of the interior patio. On Claudio Coello Street there was a eight and a half meter crater in diameter and three deep.

“Carrero Blanco was bleeding from his nose and ear, but his face was serene, his eyes closed” according to a testimony from the former minister. Gregorio Lopez Bravo. However, he was broken inside.

The emergency services transported his corpse to the Francisco Franco hospital (today Gregorio Marañón). The driver in the least affected part lived a few more hours, dying in the hospital. The co-pilot took the worst part, dying instantly.