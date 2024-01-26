The attack took place on private, unfenced land, where ASPA had no powers / The Local Police of Bucharest and Sector 6, accused of not having intervened

#attack #place #private #unfenced #land #ASPA #powers #Local #Police #Bucharest #Sector #accused #intervened

The Mayor General, Nicușor Dan, signed the report of the Control Body that he mandated to conduct an internal investigation in the Capital City Hall to find institutional guilt after, almost a year ago, Ana Oroș Daraban, 43 years old, was killed by a pack of community dogs on January 21, 2023, on a Saturday, when she was jogging on a field in the Lacul Morii area.

In the over 100-page report consulted by G4Media.ro, the Control Body notes that: The Local Police Sector 6 and the Local Police of the Municipality of Bucharest were informed by the Animal Supervision and Protection Authority (ASPA) that there are unfenced, unsanitary private lands where community dogs arehowever, because ASPA did not have the authority to pick up stray dogs from private land, the animal protection institution asked the police to take action against the owners of the land and the dogs.

One of these addresses was formulated by ASPA 4 days before the death of Ana Oroșthrough which ASPA requests the Local Police Sector 6 to verify the proper fencing of private properties, in the context of some dogs that were walking on the public domain up to the Morii Lake dike area.

Also, in September 2022, the head of the SPA (Animal Police Service subordinate to the Local Police of the Municipality of Bucharest) was informed about the existence sheepfolds by ASPA, as well as the fact that it is in that area aggressive dogs (the same victim, Ana Oroș, had been bitten a year before by several dogs in the Lacul Morii area, while she was jogging), but the measures taken by the SPA aimed information campaigns regarding sterilization programs and the verification actions on dog owners in the mentioned area were carried out on 22.01.2023, one day after the murder of Ana Oros.

After conducting an inspection between January and May 2023, at the Animal Supervision and Protection Authority (ASPA) and at the Animal Police Service within the General Directorate of Local Police and Control of the Municipality of Bucharest (SPA from the Bucharest Local Police), both in subordinated to the Capital City Hall, the Control Body found that “an important factor, which favored the event of January 21, 2023, is the fact that the plot in question was not fenced according to the legal provisions, things that were the competence of the local sector police and the DGPLCMB (Bucharest Local Police – n.ed. .)”.

“The lack of fencing of the (private) plot of land in the Morii Lake area contributed to the unsanitary nature of the area (the verification and sanctioning of which was the responsibility of the police stationed in the sector and of the DGPLCMB), i.e. a field where garbage, animal corpses or where a sheep pen was (illegally) operating. We note that, as far as the local sector police are concerned, they are not subordinate to the PMB and therefore it was not possible to verify how many or if fines were issued by the local police sector 6 for not fencing private lands in the Morii Lake area”, it is stated in the the final conclusions contained in the report of the Control Body, document consulted by G4Media.

The conclusions of the General Mayor’s Control Body:

– The area of ​​the incident of January 21, 2023 resulting in the death of Ana Oroș is on the “border” between sector 6 and the commune of Chiajna (a commune that ranked third nationally in terms of the increase in the number of inhabitants since the last census compared to that of 2022);

– The land on which the incident happened is privately owned land (according to the documents sent by the Cadastre Service within the Heritage Directorate, via address no. 14339/27.01.2023), unfenced and uncleaned (according to the CCPG’s own observations on the ground).

– The place of the incident is on plot no. 207909, near the side adjoining plot no. 212194, both parcels in private ownership, with SC SLR IP Ilfov Development SRL’s ownership recorded (for parcel no. 207909), respectively Stoian Florea (for parcel no. 212194). Regarding the place of the incident and the fact that the land is on private property, we make it clear that ASPA crews do not have powers to capture stray dogs on private property (…)

– The control team found that the lands in that area are unfenced, various garbage is thrown on them and there are two sheepfolds nearby, one of them being abandoned.

– The existence of sheepfolds in the area of ​​the incident is a favorable factor for the presence of dogs in that area.

– Thus, the issues related to the garbage thrown near the incident area (straw, plant debris), possibly from the stable, as well as the carcass of a donkey (as can be seen from the pictures attached to this report), we appreciate that they favored the presence of dogs.

In percentage terms, written petitions for sector 6 account for around a third of the total number of petitions (29.31% in 2021, 33.84% in 2022), being the sector with the biggest stray dog ​​problem – in terms regards the area adjacent to the Lacului Morii dike in the period 2022 – 26.01.2023, 63 written petitions were sent (approx. 22% of the petitions regarding sector 6). Regarding the telephone notifications from 01.01.2022 – 02.03.2023, according to the centralizer provided by ASPA, they were also 63.

From the analysis of the written petitions provided regarding the area adjacent to Morii Lake, we note (Control Body – n.ed.) two relevant aspects:

1. most petitions (re)iterate the seriousness of the situation regarding stray dogs in the area;

In fact, this is also evident from the “figures” transmitted by ASPA: (i) Sector 6 is in first place among all sectors of the Municipality of Bucharest, written petitions from sector 6 totaling approx. 33% of the total; (ii) the area adjacent to Morii Lake totals 22% of all petitions in Sector 6.

2. potential aggravating factors for the situation of dogs seem to be unfenced and unsanitized lands, building sites (where dogs are brought / kept) as well as various companies with headquarters in the area that facilitate the unfettered movement of dogs on the public domain and natural persons who do not they keep their dogs on their private property permanently.

Regarding ASPA’s collaboration with other authorities, from the documents provided, it appears that ASPA notified other competent authorities in 2022 regarding the area adjacent to the Morii Lake dike and the constant number of dogs that keep appearing in the area despite the numerous captures.

Through these addresses, ASPA requested the support of the competent authorities regarding “intensive actions in the Lacul Morii area to identify and sanction dog owners who do not comply with the legislation in force” (ie microchipping and sterilization of common breed dogs, respectively fencing of private properties).

Incidentally, one of these addresses was formulated by ASPA 4 days before the death of Ana Oroș, through which ASPA requests the Local Police Sector 6 to verify the appropriate fencing of private properties (on the basis of HCGMB no. 120/2010), in the context of some dogs that went out on the public domain up to the area of ​​the Lacului Morii dike.

Regarding the collaboration with the Local Police of the Municipality of Bucharest, the sector or other authorities regarding the activity of capturing dogs from the public domain, ASPA specifies that:

– “with regard to the Animal Police Service from the Local Police of the Municipality of Bucharest, the collaboration was very good, they follow up on ASPA reports.

– with regard to the Local Police Sector 6, ASPA specifies that they present themselves to requests in the field alongside ASPA crews, but do not apply sanctions for non-sterilization and non-microchipping because they consider that they do not have the competence in this regard. Participation in ASPA spay/microchipping information campaigns has been very low.

– regarding the collaboration with the Animal Protection Service of the Romanian Police – DGPMB, ASPA states that it was deficient, in the sense that ASPA’s notifications regarding the reappearance of stray dogs in certain areas or telephone requests to check dog owners regarding non-microchipping and non-sterilization remained mostly unanswered. Participation in ASPA information campaigns has been very low.”

– Thus, from the information made available, we identify (Corpul de strol – n.ed.) a lack of collaboration between the authority responsible for the management of stray dogs in the territory of the Municipality of Bucharest (ASPA) and the other competent authorities (ie the Local Police of Sector 6, the Animal Protection Service of the Romanian Police, DGPMB) in the verification and sanctioning, as the case may be, of citizens who do not comply with the legislation regarding the regime for keeping dangerous or aggressive dogs, the one regarding the management program for stray dogs , the one regarding the protection of animals as well as the one regarding the sanitation, sanitation and fencing of private lands.

According to the data provided by ASPA (there being no centralized public data), only 4 localities out of the 14 localities that border the Municipality of Bucharest have established services for the management of stray dogs (although according to art. 1 para. (1) of GEO no. 155 /2001 regarding the approval of the program for the management of stray dogs: “The local councils, respectively the General Council of the Municipality of Bucharest, have the obligation to establish, depending on the needs, within 60 days from the date of entry into force of this emergency ordinance , specialized services for the management of stray dogs”)

Synthesis of the Report of the Control Body

The control body of the general mayor proposes, at the end of the report, 40 institutional measures, including two disciplinary investigations. The former head of the Local Police, Dan Răsică, replaced last year by Nicușor Dan, as well as his deputy director, are sent before the Disciplinary Commission. We remind you that the former head of the Local Police of the Municipality of Bucharest is the only one who is also being investigated following the control body’s report on the accident in the hall of the town hall when a statue fell on a child.