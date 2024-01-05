The Audi Q8 e-tron celebrates the Dakar with a limited edition

#Audi #etron #celebrates #Dakar #limited #edition

OFF-ROAD HEART – Although most are equipped with all-wheel drive, SUVs are rarely taken off-road, especially the more luxurious ones. Audi intends to change this habit with a new special edition of its largest electric SUV: the new one Audi Q8 e-tron edition Dakarmade alone 99 copies, is in fact inspired by the most famous rally raid and the Audi RS Q e-tron which will start on Friday in Saudi Arabia. It does so starting from the aesthetics, which with the Mythos black bodywork and specific wrapping recalls the electric prototype with range extender aiming for victory in the Saudi race.

RAISED SYSTEM – The call to Dakar and the world of offroad is not limited only to style. In fact, the limited edition raises the normal trim of the car by 65 mm.Audi Q8 55 e-tron quattro, adopts adaptive air suspension with a limited edition and mounts General Grabber AT9 all-terrain tires with very generous shoulder. The minimum ground clearance is therefore 220 mm, with a wading depth of 300 mm. If desired, you can opt for the “lift” program of the driving dynamics control of the Audi drive selct system, which allows you to raise the trim further by 17 mm, thus reaching 82 mm more than the normal Q8. The attack, breakover and departure angles are 21, 19 and 18 degrees respectively. The car’s footprint is increased by 39 mm, thanks to wheel arches derived from the Audi SQ8 e-tron. When the doors are opened, the words “edition Dakar”. Exclusivity is also confirmed by the progressive numbering along the rear pillars, which identifies the individual cars.

THE LUGGAGE RACK ON THE ROOF – However, the rest of the technical specifications of theAudi Q8 55 e-tron quattro. Therefore confirmed drums with a net capacity of 106 kWh, the all-wheel drive entrusted to two electron motors and the power maximum of 408 HP, with a couple of 664 Nm. Thus the car is able to sprint from 0 to 100 km/h in 5.9 seconds and stop its progression at 200 km/h, when the electronic limiter intervenes. The declared autonomy is 450 km. The roof rack on the roof is standard and is equipped with an outdoor bag with fixing straps. A touch of exclusivity in the interior is given by the contrasting red stitching package, derived from Audi Sport. The seat belts are embellished with a red border, as are the mats with the Dakar edition logo.