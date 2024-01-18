The author of child abandonment imprisoned

Fixed on her fate, a woman investigated at the Manakara Public Security police station for having abandoned her baby was placed in preventive detention by the local prosecutor’s office yesterday.

The information was revealed to the National Police. The defendant is 24 years old. Her child, an adorable little girl, is barely four months old.

Someone discovered the poor innocent girl dragged by a river in the Andrigna district and immediately informed the Population Department. A social worker, in turn, notified the police after going to the scene. The good news is that the baby is alive. He was taken to a doctor who was to examine his state of health. The check confirms that he is doing well.

At the same time, an investigation was launched. Research and the collection of territorial information revealed that the author of this abandonment was none other than the baby’s own mother.

When questioned, the young woman admitted the act. The motive which pushed her to get rid of her daughter was kept among all the secrets of the investigation.

Hajatina Leonard

