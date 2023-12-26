The author of Ukraine’s record shot – 58-year-old businessman Vyacheslav: just 9 seconds changed everything

#author #Ukraines #record #shot #58yearold #businessman #Vyacheslav #seconds #changed

Ukraine can be proud of the world record. In November, the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) announced a world record achieved on the front line, when a Ukrainian sniper hit a Russian soldier from a distance of 3,800 meters. The marksman is 58-year-old Vyacheslav Kovalskis.

V. Kovalskis – sniper of the 13th main board of the SBU military counterintelligence department. He made the record shot from the Volodar Obriju rifle, which was developed by the department itself.

He was a businessman before the war

Until Russia 2022 invaded Ukraine in February, V. Kovalskis made a living as a businessman, and sniping was only an expensive sport for him, in which he nevertheless achieved extraordinary achievements. It is true that V. Kovalskis never liked hunting and preferred to shoot cardboard targets rather than animals.

The war changed everything. And now V. Kovalskis is already targeting live targets, dreaming of the day when he will return to cardboard ones.

“The conditions were almost perfect”

The “Ukrainska Pravda” portal, which spoke to V. Kovalskis about his record-breaking shot, presents all the circumstances of that impressive day. According to the shooter himself, he had “almost perfect conditions” on that sunny, windy day in southern Ukraine.

At dawn that day, V. Kovalskis came to his positions on the front line not alone – together with two other SBU officers. The shooter was very familiar with the area, having spent four whole months there.

V. Kovalski’s team has been assigned the task of monitoring two fortifications of Russian forces: one 2 km away and the other 3.8 km away. The gunner’s partner pointed the gun at the closer, and he at the further fortification, although he had never fired at such a distance before.

They took turns watching the enemy. After 20 minutes of waiting, the eyes start to hurt, and the partner needs to take responsibility, said V. Kovalskis.

At first it was calm. But at noon five or six Russian soldiers appeared at the distant fortress. In the video, which the SBU later released, it is difficult for a layperson to understand that they are wearing uniforms. However, through the telescope, says V. Kovalskis, it is quite clear that the Russians are not only in uniform, but also wearing bulletproof vests.

For a while the Russians moved almost non-stop, but then the pace of the troops slowed. Finally, the snipers spotted a Russian who was giving orders. A potential target, recalls V. Kovalskis.

“We know from experience that they’re not going to give you a second shot. If you make a mistake, they will hide and never appear again,” V. Kovalskis told the publication about the difficulties of a sniper’s work.

To increase his chances, he decided to take a test shot. The gunner found a sandy hill at the same distance as the enemy fortifications, but 300 meters to the side, and fired a bullet there. The sniper was not afraid that the Russians would hear the shot – this is the front line, where there is no silence.

V. Kovalskis does not really believe in success and says that it accompanies those who do what they do well. But it wasn’t just skill that helped him on that windy day.

The air was dry, the sun was setting behind the snipers’ backs, and it was shining in the face of the Russian instructor. If the temperature and humidity had been higher, the mirage, that is the refraction of the image due to the movement of warm air, would have been stronger and would not have allowed him to aim.

And he pulled the trigger.

Just nine seconds

It so happened that on that sunny and windy day, V. Kovalskis pulled the trigger of his rifle and shot at the enemy, who was 3 kilometers and 800 meters away. In comparison, if V. Kovalski had taken up a position one day at Moscow’s Kyiv railway station, a bullet from his rifle would have easily and freely reached the Kremlin.

The sniper does not shoot at moving targets at long distances. The reason is simple: the bullet needs time to reach the target. Bullets from V. Kovalski’s rifle took nine seconds to hit the enemy at a record distance.

During this time, you can drink a glass of water, confess your love, or run a hundred meters if you’re Usain Bolt.

The third member of the group of soldiers filmed the shot and they saw that V. Kovalskis hit the target.

The sniper himself did not have time to watch the footage. There was no time to even rejoice. There was no chance of a second shot, but there was a good chance that the enemy would try to calculate their position and fire back.

Communication equipment, a charging station, camouflage nets, a first aid kit, a telescope, food, tools and other necessary items – all this filled the back of the Ukrainian pickup to the top. They had to pack the equipment, put the weapons in the cabs and load everything into the truck. However, six minutes later, they were already rushing from the shooting site like a bullet.

Only three hours later, the Ukrainians finally arrived at their base, logged on to a computer, opened a full-screen video, and saw the figure of a Russian soldier who had been shot bend in half and fall.