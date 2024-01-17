The automatic pulls up. How much longer can it be driven?

#automatic #pulls #longer #driven

Interruptions in the transmission sometimes hide dangers for other units

Modern automatic transmissions are quite reliable, but their resource is not unlimited. The first signs of malfunction are interruptions in operation, expressed in poor shifting, jerks, pulling and delayed reactions during active acceleration. Is it possible to understand from this behavior which elements of the machine will need to be repaired and how long the machine will continue to run?

Defective supports

Pulling can occur even when the car is standing still. Shifting the selector from Park (P) to Drive (D) can cause a jerk that affects not only the transmission but also the engine. In this case, the first step is to check the technical condition of the engine mounts and gearbox.

If they are badly worn, the power unit may jump under load. Shaking is often accompanied by knocking. It is not recommended to drive such a car, because the vibrating engine leads to the destruction of other supports, as well as the torque converter and other mechanical connections.

Low oil level

If the engine and transmission mounts are fine, you will need to check the transmission oil level and condition. According to experts, even when the level drops by 0.5 liters below the minimum permissible, the valve body begins to work unstable, which leads to interruptions in the operation of the box. The car owner will have to find the cause of the oil leak and top up its level.

Defective sensors

During operation, the automatic transmission control unit uses information received from a number of sensors. For example, mass air flow or throttle position sensors provide important data on mixture preparation and engine performance.

If the sensors lie, then the control unit will not be able to change gears in time, there will be inconsistencies in the operation of the power unit and transmission, due to which oscillations occur when shifting. For example, an Aisin 6-speed automatic transmission can pull due to a faulty EGR valve, which affects the change in engine torque.

Oxidized solenoids

Faulty valve body solenoids are one of the most common causes of shifting jerks. These valves control hydraulic oil pressure. They serve to ensure the functionality of the torque converter lock-up clutch and to compress the multi-plate clutch. A malfunctioning valve not only causes drag, but also increases the risk of damage to other technical systems.

In the event of an internal electrical or mechanical failure, valve body solenoids are replaced with new ones as they cannot be repaired.

Contaminated hydraulic unit

The hydraulic block is a very important part, which is a metal plate consisting of main hydraulic channels with a set of control valves and sensors. It serves to distribute the pressure of the transmission fluid inside the machine, which is necessary for timely shifting of gears.

During the operation of the machine, there is natural wear of mechanical elements inside the device, which leads to clogging of the transmission oil with friction dust and metal abrasive. Wear products gradually settle inside the valve body, which over time leads to souring of the solenoids.

In general, the device is reliable and can drive 10,000-20,000 km in this condition. But you can not postpone the repair, because dirty oil can lead to irreversible damage to channels, valves and connectors. If vibration occurs, the hydraulic block is removed and washed.

If the automatic transmission “kicks” when you turn on the “drive” mode, this indicates the need to repair the hydraulic plate. If the machine jerks when braking or accelerating, this also indicates problems with the clutches.

Burnt connectors

Interruptions in the operation of the box due to damage to the clutch packs are common. These technical units serve to block the elements of the planetary gears, as they are the ones that receive oil pressure. Due to fatigue or overheating, the clutches can slip, causing shifting jerks.

Friction clutches are difficult to repair, so they are replaced as a single unit. There is no point in delaying the repair, since the defective part very quickly contaminates the oil with wear products and leads to damage to other elements of the box.

