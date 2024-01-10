The autopsy showed why the 31-year-old young agent died, immediately after he left his shift, in Aiud

#autopsy #showed #31yearold #young #agent #died #immediately #left #shift #Aiud

The young agent from the intervention structure at the Aiud Penitentiary who died on Monday, after leaving his shift, died of a myocardial infarction, according to the autopsy.

At the age of 31, Alexandru-Cristian D. felt sick immediately after leaving work, in front of the Penitentiary. Transported to the hospital, he went into cardiorespiratory arrest and did not respond to resuscitation maneuvers.

According to the spokesperson of the Alba County Police Inspectorate, Luminiţa Prodan, a criminal case was opened in the case under the aspect of manslaughter, in rem.

She mentioned, for Agerpres, that there are no suspicions regarding a violent death.

Moreover, according to the medico-legal conclusions, obtained on Tuesday following the necropsy, it was established that the young man’s death was caused by a heart attack.

The agent had been working for a decade at the structure at the Aiud Penitentiary.

“One of my young colleagues, a young man who grew up under my eyes, a young man whom I guided and advised, with whom I participated in dozens of missions, with whom I ate at the same table for years, one of my children, he’s gone to heaven! This morning at 7:30 when I left work, he was the last colleague I shook hands with. Now he’s gone! God, how cruel life can be sometimes ! Farewell, dear friend! May God rest in peace! Aiud Penitentiary and SASS have lost a valuable man. We, those who worked alongside you, have lost a friend and a reliable comrade”, he said on Monday in the evening, on a social network, an employee of the Aiud penitentiary.

And the representatives of the Union from the Aiud Penitentiary sent a message of condolences.

