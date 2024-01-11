The baby from Iași, thrown out of the window by his mother to escape the fire, died. What is the condition of the woman?

The baby thrown from the third floor window in Iași on Wednesday by his mother, to save him from the fire that engulfed the apartment, died at the hospital.

The four-month-old baby with whom his mother jumped from the floor of a block of flats in Iaşi after the apartment they lived in caught fire died on the night of Wednesday to Thursday at the hospital.

The woman is still in serious condition, admitted to Plastic Surgery, with second-degree burns on 12% of her body surface, on her chest and right hand. “The patient suffered a complex fracture of the pelvis, complex fracture of the sacrum (triangular bone that is part of the pelvis), rib fractures on the left side, next to the C6-C7 vertebrae,” said Prof. Dr. Diana Cimpoeșu, chief physician UPU-SMURD Iași, for Ziarul de Iași.

The child had been brought in critical condition, he was resuscitated. His mother suffered several fractures and trauma to her spine.

The baby was hospitalized in critical condition at the Saint Maria Children’s Hospital in Iasi. According to the doctors, he had a severe cranio-cerebral trauma, a spinal trauma and a thoraco-abdominal contusion.

The woman shouted with her last strength to the ambulance to look for her thrown child

The child required resuscitation after going into cardio-respiratory arrest.

The fire broke out shortly before 3 p.m. and apparently surprised the young mother, because she could no longer leave the apartment through the door. Before throwing the four-month-old baby out the window, the woman wrapped the child in several blankets and clothes, to soften the impact of the fall.

Terrible scenes took place, according to the witnesses: when the ambulance arrived, the woman, with her last strength, shouted to the doctors that she was not alone, her baby being nearby, covered with blankets, the Iesian publication also shows.

Source: StirilePROTV, News.ro

Publication date: 11-01-2024 09:14

