The balance with Beijing: Further steps needed to protect the US against China

President Biden’s meeting with Xi Jinping at last month’s Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) meeting in San Francisco, combined with attention to the Gaza war and other issues, may calm short-term concerns about Sino-US relations. But as US Ambassador to China Nicholas Burns recently noted, hope for the relationship is different from optimism. China-US relations are still ripe for trouble. The U.S. must take additional steps to address critical Chinese challenges to U.S. national security, Richard Weitz, senior fellow and director of the Hudson Institute’s Center for Military-Policy Analysis, wrote for The Hill.

The APEC meeting failed to make immediate progress on the topics that dominated the US agenda for the talks; most Chinese commitments were long-term or simply statements about addressing problems rather than solving them. For example, although the Chinese delegation agreed to establish a high-level counternarcotics task force to look into the fentanyl crisis in the US, Chinese authorities have yet to take comprehensive action to stem the flow of Chinese-made chemical precursors to China-based drug manufacturers in North America.

Although progress on resuming the Sino-US defense dialogue appears to have yielded concrete results, recent news shows that this may not be true. In any case, the US preoccupation with building new military communication mechanisms with China appears excessive, as existing confidence-building and transparency measures are of limited value. For more than two decades—from the accidental U.S. bombing of the Chinese embassy in Belgrade in 1999, to the 2001 collision between a Chinese and U.S. warplane and the flyby of a Chinese spy balloon in February—Chinese military authorities have refused to respond to efforts by Pentagon Crisis Communications.

The utility of new conversations on risk and safety issues related to artificial intelligence (AI) is also uncertain. Concern about how Chinese agencies will use AI technologies at home and abroad is justified. China has declared its intention to become a world leader in AI and is spending accordingly. Meanwhile, scientists have highlighted the dangers stemming from Chinese authorities’ propensity for risk-taking, suppression of unwanted information, downplaying of safety considerations, inadequate crisis response procedures and misuse of existing AI surveillance technology. Past efforts to make Beijing a more responsible cyber actor have not yielded positive results.

The US will still have to prioritize national security over commercial considerations when evaluating what technologies with potential military applications, such as AI, to sell to China. They must also restructure their export control policies and mechanisms. Conversely, the US government should apply this common sense approach more comprehensively to those China-related products and services it purchases.

US government agencies still rely on Chinese-influenced firms for critical IT functions, even though Chinese regulations require foreign companies operating in China to store data locally and provide full access to their data to government investigators. In recent years, hackers based in China have exploited vulnerabilities in cloud-based systems to penetrate the e-mail and other networks of dozens of private companies and US government agencies.

U.S. officials must address congressional concerns that the Defense Department and other federal agencies and programs are contracting with IT vendors with extensive business in China. Companies like SAP Concur that store the data for the cloud products they offer – in China are too risky to use. A priority for the coming year should be limiting the U.S. government’s ties to companies linked to China, in addition to improving federal cybersecurity protocols and data protection policies.

In addition, some US government agencies and programs still depend on Chinese drone companies, such as Da Jiang Innovations and Autel Robotics, even though China can easily access these firms’ data. That’s why Congress should consider legislation like the bipartisan American Security Drones Act, which would prohibit the federal government from purchasing drones made in countries identified as national security threats, such as China.

While U.S. interest in curbing China’s drug exports, the militarization of AI, and the harassment of U.S. warships and warplanes is understandable, it is less clear why the U.S. has not turned curbing China’s destabilizing nuclear weapons buildup into a higher priority.

China is expanding the size, variety, accuracy, readiness and other capabilities of its nuclear forces faster than any other country. The Chinese military has already doubled its stockpile of warheads in the past few years and is building hundreds of additional missile silos. China is also upgrading its strategic submarines and bombers to carry more warheads at greater distances.

At the same time, China’s communist leaders have resisted global calls to negotiate curbs on their build-up or to make their nuclear capabilities and intentions more transparent. The Chinese have not explained the reasons behind their nuclear expansion – or its endpoint.

In the new year and beyond, U.S. officials must make greater efforts to limit this build-up, which reduces strategic predictability, stability in crises, and limits further proliferation of nuclear weapons.