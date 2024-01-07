The ball is on in Germany: Russian drones are flying around the country at will

Suspicious drones fly over German military training bases and barracks on an almost weekly basis. Although the problem has been known since October 2022, the Bundeswehr has not acted on the matter until now. Experts suspect Russian espionage, as Ukrainian soldiers are being trained in most of the affected locations.

The only German action so far has been to retrain military police to use HP 47 jamming devices, but the systems have not proven sufficiently effective against drones.

Drones are regularly spotted over the Klietz military training ground, where the Bundeswehr trains Ukrainians on Leopard 1s. At other bases, sometimes several drones enter the airspace at the same time. This is clearly organized and strongly suggests Russia

– said Marcus Faber, FDP’s defense expert. The expert added: it was revealed at the parliamentary hearing that Germany has not been able to capture a single drone and pilot so far.

The Bundeswehr established the Drone Task Force on November 15, 2023, but in two months nothing more than that has happened repeatedly in Germany. According to a state secretary, a ministerial working group is working on assessing and procuring suitable devices and developing regulations for their use.

Cover image source: dpa via Getty Images

