The ball is on: the weapons of the American army have ended up in the hands of the world’s most dangerous criminals

#ball #weapons #American #army #ended #hands #worlds #dangerous #criminals

Until now, it was known that many semi-automatic carbines, repeating rifles and pistols designed for the civilian market end up in Mexico from the United States, but according to America’s southern neighbor more and more weapons that are not available in the civilian market are also appearing in the hands of the cartels. There is also talk of automatic weapons (e.g. assault rifles, machine guns), grenade launchers, and anti-tank weapons.

The government of Mexico stated to the press that officially asked the US government to investigate that the weapons used by the US military could have ended up in the hands of the Mexican cartels.

We will investigate. We are committed to working with Sedena to find out what is going on.”

– said the US ambassador to Mexico succinctly.

According to AP’s theory, some of the weapons come from the conflicts of the 1980s, or from companies that also sell weapons to America. At the same time, according to them, it cannot be ruled out that weapons disappear from the stocks of the American forces and end up on the black market.

Cover image source: Getty Images. The cover photo shows an M82 assault rifle that is also available in civilian circulation, the photo is an illustration.

Also Read:  List of Countries That Ban Israeli Citizens' Visas Due to Aggression against Palestine

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

Israel prevents Gaza residents from returning to the north until Hamas releases all prisoners
Israel prevents Gaza residents from returning to the north until Hamas releases all prisoners
Posted on
But 425 healthcare workers with long covid will receive a one-off 15,000 euros
But 425 healthcare workers with long covid will receive a one-off 15,000 euros
Posted on
7 Advantages and Weaknesses of OPPO Reno11 Pro 5G, a midrange cellphone that doesn’t just sell looks
7 Advantages and Weaknesses of OPPO Reno11 Pro 5G, a midrange cellphone that doesn’t just sell looks
Posted on
Three things to know about the coming ice
Three things to know about the coming ice
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Backbiting Bulgaria celebrity China Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football foreign country GAZA GAZA STRIP Government Hamas Health International Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture Morocco morocco news morocco newspaper National news Palestine policy Politics press morocco Russia science soccer sport sports TECH Technology Ukraine United States of America USA Video world

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News