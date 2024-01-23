The ball is on: the weapons of the American army have ended up in the hands of the world’s most dangerous criminals

#ball #weapons #American #army #ended #hands #worlds #dangerous #criminals

Until now, it was known that many semi-automatic carbines, repeating rifles and pistols designed for the civilian market end up in Mexico from the United States, but according to America’s southern neighbor more and more weapons that are not available in the civilian market are also appearing in the hands of the cartels. There is also talk of automatic weapons (e.g. assault rifles, machine guns), grenade launchers, and anti-tank weapons.

The government of Mexico stated to the press that officially asked the US government to investigate that the weapons used by the US military could have ended up in the hands of the Mexican cartels.

We will investigate. We are committed to working with Sedena to find out what is going on.”

– said the US ambassador to Mexico succinctly.

According to AP’s theory, some of the weapons come from the conflicts of the 1980s, or from companies that also sell weapons to America. At the same time, according to them, it cannot be ruled out that weapons disappear from the stocks of the American forces and end up on the black market.

The cover photo shows an M82 assault rifle that is also available in civilian circulation, the photo is an illustration.