The Baltic depression will bring back the “Arctic” frosts today

After yesterday’s slight warming, the Baltic pressure trough is starting to affect Slovakia. Centered over the Baltic Sea, it brings cool sea air and will also be responsible for the return of snow cover.

As the Slovak Hydrometeorological Institute (SHMÚ) points out on its website, it will be mostly cloudy during Sunday, in the afternoon the cloud cover will decrease in places. In several places in the Prešov region and rarely in Žilina, people should prepare for snow showers or light snowfall with snow tongues.

Western Slovakia – the lowest morning temperatures are -1 to -4 and the highest daytime temperatures are 1 to 4 degrees Celsius.

Central Slovakia – the lowest morning temperatures -2 to -7 and the highest daily temperatures -1 to 3 degrees Celsius.

Eastern Slovakia – the lowest morning temperatures -2 to -6 and the highest daily temperatures -1 to 3 degrees Celsius.

It will be around -7 degrees on the mountains at an altitude of 1,500 meters.

Southwest to west winds will blow, which can reach up to 65 kilometers per hour in some places. On the ridges of the mountains above 1,500 meters there is a risk of stormy winds and even gales.

For central and northern Slovakia – specifically parts of the Banskobystrické, Žilina and Prešov regions – the SHMÚ has issued a first level warning against snow tongues and drifts as well as against wind in the mountains.

As iMeteo points out, the weather will be significantly worse compared to yesterday. In total, it can snow a few centimeters at most in the country, but in most areas, dust should be expected. The most significant snowfall should occur in Orava and Kysucie, where more than 5 centimeters may fall.

In the early evening, the precipitation should begin to stop.

Forecast for next week

Sources: iMeteo, SHMÚ