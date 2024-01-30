The Baltic Women’s Football League season will start in Liepāja » irLiepāja

#Baltic #Womens #Football #League #season #start #Liepāja #irLiepāja

On Sunday, February 4, the new season of the Baltic Women’s Football League (BWFL) will begin in Liepāja, informs the Latvian Football Federation (LFF), reports LETA.

The match between “Liepājas Futbola skol” and the Latvian champion “Rīga” in the hall of the Liepāja Olympic Center will start at 19.30.

As usual, the BWFL will compete with the top two teams from each Baltic country. Teams will play a single-round tournament followed by playoffs.

Nina Travkina, head of the LFF Football Development Department, says that the tournament has one common goal, and that is to increase the number of competitive games for each club.

“You have to be critical of yourself and compare yourself with other clubs, identifying your place in the overall context of development of Baltic women’s football clubs, set new goals and understand which elements need to be worked on,” LFF quotes Travkina as saying.

The BWFL tournament was established in 2005 and subsequently experienced five active seasons. After the 2010 season, the BWFL tournament was suspended, but in 2017, the competition experienced its return. Last year, the Latvian teams “Rīga” and “Metta” ranked fourth and sixth, respectively, while the leading Lithuanian team “Gintra” from Šiauliai won the first place again.

Since the restoration of the tournament, the best achievements of Latvian representatives are third place in 2017, 2019 and 2022.