The bankruptcy of Credit Bank and the curse that followed

#bankruptcy #Credit #Bank #curse

Credit Bank was still one of the bad businesses for the Romanian state and especially for the citizens who invested in it. Only this time, everyone involved died suddenly shortly after the bank collapsed.



The story of Credit Bank began somewhere in the 1990s. That’s when the foundations of this bank were laid, which had Gigi Kent, Marcel Ivan, Steriu Popescu, Emil Cioflan, Radu Mihai Paul as shareholders or in management. The bank looked promising until 1997 when it became the first institution to be revoked by the NBR.

The bankruptcy also asked for more. This was declared in the 2000s once the damage of 4,000 billion old lei was established. But it took the judiciary some time to determine who the culprits were. Among them was Gigi Kent who had taken money from the bank where he was a shareholder. With that money he bought, among other things, a villa in Sinaia at 1400.

Shareholder of Credit Bank, Gigi Kent was active as a blackmailer

There he invited politicians, magistrates, businessmen. They would have recorded everyone playing various games of chance and collected blackmail material. The tapes about which he spoke publicly, miraculously disappeared. And Marcel Ivan spent two years in prison for robbing Credit Bank.

But the most interesting thing is how everyone involved in the business died one by one. Marcel Ivan died suddenly in 2003, which was almost overlooked by the mainstream press. Before him, another member of the Board of Directors, Peter Blum, who owed the bank 6.5 million dollars, had died.

Photo source: EPA/JUSTIN LANE

None of the bank’s shareholders or management survived

He is said to have been poisoned. Steriu Popescu, the vice president of the bank who had managed to escape from police custody directly to America, did not have a very good fate either. He returned to Romania in 2002, sick and poor, he died a few days after arriving in the country. And the second president of the bank, Emil Cioflan, died suddenly of a heart attack

. In 2001, the third president, Radu Mihai Paul, also died. Gigi Kent had a heart attack in 2002. In their wake, the question remained, who got the Credit Bank money anyway and who is paying for the fun?!