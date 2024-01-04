The BAP Carrasco of the Peruvian Navy visits Chile on its trip to Antarctica

The polar oceanographic vessel BAP Carrasco (BOP-171) from Peruvian Navy arrived on December 29 in the Chilean city of Punta Arenas within the framework of Peru’s Thirtieth Scientific Campaign to Antarctica Antar XXX.

The BAP Carrasco in logistical replenishment tasks in Punta Arenas.

The unit docked at the Prat dock after 12 days of navigation and more than 2,800 nautical miles traveled to carry out logistical resupply and the embarkation of personnel from the Directorate of Antarctic Affairs of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and of Peruvian Army.

During its stay in Punta Arenas, the ship also embarked officers from the United States, Italy and South Korea, who will participate in navigation training in polar waters; already expedition members and scientists who will participate in the first scientific cruise in the Bransfield Strait, Admiralty Bay and the vicinity of Elephant Island.

The commander of the BAP Carrasco in the delivery of the protocol salute to the Third Naval Zone of the Chilean Navy.

Likewise, within the framework of activities scheduled in Punta Arenas, the commander of the BAP CarrascoCaptain Diego Gago Rojasmade a protocol visit to the Chilean Antarctic Institute (Inach) Yet the Third Naval Zone from Chilean Navy.

The Peruvian unit sailed from Punta Arenas on January 1 towards the Machu Picchu Antarctic Science Station (Ecamp) located on King George Island, where it is expected to arrive on January 4.

