The Bar Association is also investigating possible bribery by Khalid Kasem | Media

Jan 6, 2024 at 1:39 PM Update: an hour ago

The Amsterdam Bar Association will investigate the case surrounding Khalid Kasem, the organization announced on Saturday. The Judicial Institutions Service is also investigating possible bribery by the presenter and former lawyer.

“We have taken note of the articles in the media regarding Mr Kasem and will conduct further investigation based on the information contained therein,” the dean reports. “Given confidentiality, in principle no announcements will be made about the content and outcome of that investigation.”

It AD reported on Friday that it has obtained recordings in which Kasem acknowledges that he bribed an official. Crime journalist Peter R. de Vries is said to have made those recordings. Kasem is said to have wanted to bribe an official of the Judicial Institutions Service to get a client released earlier.

Kasem denies the accusations. He has temporarily suspended his work for BNNVARA, pending the investigation. It is not clear how his talk show Khalid & Sophie will continue as of January 29. BNNVARA declined to say when Kasem might return.

Kasem says to it AD that he has already contacted the dean of the Amsterdam Bar Association. “I will provide further text and explanation myself.”

