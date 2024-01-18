The barometer of well-being, by Màrius Carol

#barometer #wellbeing #Màrius #Carol

The Generalitat considers that GDP should not be the only indicator to analyze the good progress of a country and has decided to introduce a new one, which is the indicator of the well-being of Catalans. To do this, it has carried out a macro survey with 4,000 people, from which it can be deduced that their level of happiness is 6.9 out of 10, which is considered a correct score, two tenths above the European average according to the OECD. An interesting fact from the study is that satisfaction with life increases with age, which means that younger people fear the future more than pensioners, probably because it is upon them.

Xavier Cervera

The barometer that the Government has launched is an interesting idea and shows that Catalans are less tense than the rest of Spaniards. At the same time that this thermometer of well-being was disseminated, the Elcano Institute showed that tension weighs on external prestige and that the Government’s bridges with Catalan nationalism are seen outside the borders with sympathy, while inside they generate tensions . So we should all calm down a little to raise the human warmth and reduce the tension, because it is difficult to be happy with so much noise.

IC-Verds defended incorporating the right to happiness of Catalans into the Statute

It is good that governments care about our happiness.

IC-Verds unsuccessfully defended a preamble proposal during the drafting of the Statute that included the right to happiness and well-being. It was not an eccentricity: the right to the pursuit of happiness is recognized in the United States Declaration of Independence. And even the Spanish Constitution of 1812 stated that “the object of the government is the happiness of the nation.”

Science has then shown that happiness is an abstract idea with no biological basis and that we are not designed to be happy, but to survive. But, even so, feeling happy is healthy, since there are studies that show that subjective well-being reduces cardiovascular problems and is associated with greater longevity. And tension, on the other hand, kills. Some politicians should wear the tobacco label on their suit that warns us of its toxicity.

Read also