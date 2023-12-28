The basic Galaxy S24 will be deprived of an important element. Does it bother you?

  • The Galaxy S24 series from Samsung will be presented to us on January 17
  • According to leaks, the base model will also get UFS 3.1 storage this year
  • The reason is to reduce costs and maintain the same price

The Galaxy S24 series from Samsung will be officially revealed to us already January 17th, but thanks to an extensive leak, we know a lot of information about it, along with the specifications, a bunch of official renders were also leaked. However, there are still a few question marks. And one of them is definitely storage.

The basic Galaxy S23 had 128GB of storage UFS 3.1while all higher memory variants (and models) had faster ones UFS 4.0 storage. I myself was curious to see how the South Korean company would deal with the type of storage this year. According to a leaker who calls himself yeux1122, nothing will change next year either. Yes, the base 128GB Galaxy S24 will “only” offer UFS 3.1 storage, all other phones will ship with UFS 4.0. The reason is said to be cost reductionso that the same price tag can be maintained in 2024 as well.

Its a big problem? Certainly not. Although the newer type of memory offers twice the reading speed (up to 4200 Mb/s compared to 2100 Mb/s) and even faster writing, it also consumes almost half less energy, but for most users UFS 3.1 will be enough and it cannot be said that this storage is slow . Plus, a bunch of other recent flagships — like the Pixel 8 — use it.

Would you mind UFS 3.1 storage on a flagship phone?

Source: PhoneArena

