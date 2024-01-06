the battle of chipsets in the Galaxy S24 will be extremely close – SMARTmania.cz

#battle #chipsets #Galaxy #S24 #extremely #close #SMARTmania.cz

Samsung will return Exynos chipsets to its flagship phones this year

Will the Korean company manage to catch up with Qualcomm again?

According to preliminary benchmarks, this year’s fight could be very close

In just two weeks, Samsung will present the Galaxy S24 family of smartphones, and after a one-year break, it will again send different variants with different chipsets to different corners of the world. According to the latest information, it looks like the high-end Galaxy S24 Ultra will be available worldwide with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 mobile processor, while the base models of the Galaxy S24 and S24+ will replace this chipset with the Exynos 2400. As the benchmarks of pre-production units show, this year’s battle of chipsets could be very tight.

Finally a successful Exynos?

The Korean giant has used two different chipsets in its flagship smartphones for many years. In the early days, mobile processors from Samsung and Qualcomm were more or less comparable, but then the Korean processors started losing steam. The culmination of this race was the unsuccessful year 2022, in which the Exynos 2200 chipset fell significantly and fans of the brand wrote petitions for the global adoption of Snapdragons. Samsung heard the complaints of the unfortunate and did not use the upcoming Exynos 2300 in the Galaxy S23 series at all.

After a one-year break, Exynos will return to flagship smartphones – apparently Samsung just needed more time to breathe and prepare a competitive chip again. The first benchmarks show that this year’s fight could be relatively even – according to the GeekBench test, although the chip from Qualcomm still leads, it is a slight lead in the order of one percent.

In addition, the tests compare different chipsets in different phones (Galaxy S24+ and S24 Ultra), so it is possible that their performance will be even closer in one type of phone. The chipset from Qualcomm benefits from higher clock rates of processor cores, Exynos from their higher number. Although Samsung has not disclosed the official configuration, it is speculated that the Exynos 2400 contains a 10-core processor.

Snapdragon 8 Gen 3

Exynos 2400

Super powerful core

1× Cortex-X4 @ 3,3GHz

1× Cortex-X4 @ 3,1GHz

Powerful cores

3× Cortex-A720 3,2GHz

2× Cortex-A720 @ 2,9GHz

Powerful cores

2× Cortex-A720 @ 3,0GHz

3× Cortex-A720 @ 2,6GHz

Efficient kernels

2× Cortex-A520 @ 2,3GHz

4× Cortex-A520 @ 1,8GHz

However, not only maximum performance will be essential, but also the efficiency of the entire chipset. Earlier Exynos were known for being very power-hungry and also suffered from overheating, but in this area we cannot tell the truth from benchmarks. Fortunately, we don’t have to wait long for its unveiling, because the premiere of the Galaxy S24 series smartphones will take place in less than two weeks, on January 17, in San Jose, California, where our editors have also received an invitation.

