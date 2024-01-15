The Bear actor Jeremy Allen White and singer Rosalía seen kissing | Backbiting

#Bear #actor #Jeremy #Allen #White #singer #Rosalía #kissing #Backbiting
Actor Jeremy Allen White and singer Rosalía were photographed kissing in Los Angeles last weekend, reports TMZ. It has been rumored for several months that the two are a couple.

The actor and the Spanish singer were first seen together last October. They had both just gotten out of a relationship at the time. Rosalía ended her engagement to singer Rauw Alejandro in July. And Addison Timlin filed for divorce from White in May.

The 32-year-old actor plays the leading role in the successful series The Bear. He also played roles in, among others Shameless in After Everything. He has also recently appeared as a model in a campaign for fashion brand Calvin Klein.

Rosalía is one of the greatest Spanish-language artists in the world. Her number DESPECHA has been streamed more than 910 million times on Spotify. In 2020, the 31-year-old singer was the first Spanish artist to perform at the Grammy Awards ceremony.

The two have not yet confirmed their relationship.

Also Read:  Sanne Vogel has difficulty resting after operations: 'Has been on the reserve bench for a year' | Backbiting

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

The Last of Us: Part II Remastered gets some new trophies
The Last of Us: Part II Remastered gets some new trophies
Posted on
Traffic info: numerous traffic jams on the ring road, discover the stuck roads
Traffic info: numerous traffic jams on the ring road, discover the stuck roads
Posted on
TENNIS – ITF JUNIOR – Akomba U14 girls in bronze
TENNIS – ITF JUNIOR – Akomba U14 girls in bronze
Posted on
PHOTO/VIDEO. Terrible accident on the Transilvania Highway! A man has died following a violent collision between a truck and a car
PHOTO/VIDEO. Terrible accident on the Transilvania Highway! A man has died following a violent collision between a truck and a car
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola Backbiting Bulgaria celebrity China Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football foreign country GAZA GAZA STRIP Hamas Health International Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture Morocco morocco news morocco newspaper National news Palestine policy Politics press morocco Release Russia soccer sport sports TECH Ukraine union USA Video world world news

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News