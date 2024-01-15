The Bear actor Jeremy Allen White and singer Rosalía seen kissing | Backbiting

#Bear #actor #Jeremy #Allen #White #singer #Rosalía #kissing #Backbiting

Actor Jeremy Allen White and singer Rosalía were photographed kissing in Los Angeles last weekend, reports TMZ. It has been rumored for several months that the two are a couple.

The actor and the Spanish singer were first seen together last October. They had both just gotten out of a relationship at the time. Rosalía ended her engagement to singer Rauw Alejandro in July. And Addison Timlin filed for divorce from White in May.

The 32-year-old actor plays the leading role in the successful series The Bear. He also played roles in, among others Shameless in After Everything. He has also recently appeared as a model in a campaign for fashion brand Calvin Klein.

Rosalía is one of the greatest Spanish-language artists in the world. Her number DESPECHA has been streamed more than 910 million times on Spotify. In 2020, the 31-year-old singer was the first Spanish artist to perform at the Grammy Awards ceremony.

The two have not yet confirmed their relationship.