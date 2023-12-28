The Beginning of Parenting Influencer Arrested, Her Child Goes to Neighbor’s House Asking for Food

#Beginning #Parenting #Influencer #Arrested #Child #Neighbors #House #Food

Viral parenting influencer in Utah, United States, was arrested for child abuse. A woman named Ruby Franke was detained by the police for neglecting and abusing her children.

The case was uncovered when his son banged on his neighbor’s door asking for food. Unfortunately, his 12 year old son ran away from home with duct tape attached to his leg.

“The condition of the teens was so serious that they were examined by Santa Clara-Ivins EMS and transported to a local hospital,” local authorities said in a statement. NBC News.

This condition led officers to his house and found his other child in a similar condition. In addition, his four minor children are being cared for by the Department of Children and Family Services.

Frank’s family’s strict parenting style led to him being reported to the police. In June 2020, several viewers of his YouTube channel contacted the parents of local child protective services after their son, Chad, then 15, said in a video that he had been sleeping in a beanbag for seven months.

Ruby Franke said at the time that the sleeping arrangements were Chad’s ‘choice’ after being kicked out of his shared room with his younger brother due to behavior problems.

Her eldest daughter, Shari Franke (20) responded to her mother’s arrest on her social media by writing ‘finally’.

It is planned that Ruby will be sentenced on February 20, 2024. He pleaded guilty to charges of child abuse, saying he was sorry for the incident.

“With deepest regret and sorrow for my family and children,” he said, wearing a white and gray striped prison jumpsuit as he entered a confession.

