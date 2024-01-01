The beginning of the year will be cloudy with rain and showers, the ČHMÚ has issued a flood warning — ČT24 — Czech Television

#beginning #year #cloudy #rain #showers #ČHMÚ #issued #flood #warning #ČT24 #Czech #Television

The beginning of the new year will be mostly cloudy or overcast with rain and showers. It can snow in the mountains. Temperatures will climb to ten degrees Celsius during the day, falling below zero at night only on Tuesday and Friday. Cooling may come at the weekend, and at the beginning of next week, all-day frosts may appear. It gets slightly warmer in the third week of January. This follows from the current forecast on the website of the Czech Hydrometeorological Institute (ČHMÚ) and its message on the X social network. At the same time, the meteorologists announced a flood warning in the morning, which concerns a large part of Bohemia.

During Monday, it was partly cloudy in some places. It rained or had showers in the lowlands. It snowed in places with an altitude exceeding 700 meters above sea level. Temperatures reached up to eight degrees Celsius. It should be similar on Tuesday.

Wednesday can also bring heavier rainfall and temperatures up to eleven degrees Celsius. Showers or rain will be rare on Thursday and Friday. On Thursday, temperatures will reach ten degrees, on Friday the daily maximum will return to eight degrees Celsius.

Saturday is also forecast to be cloudy to overcast with rain and showers that may be mixed or snowy even in lower elevations. Daily highs should not exceed seven degrees Celsius. Snow is expected to fall from Sunday, with mixed precipitation in the lowlands. The lowest night temperatures will gradually drop to minus ten degrees Celsius. It could be freezing even during the day.

At the beginning of next week, all-day frosts may come

ČHMÚ reported on the X network that from Saturday, according to meteorological models, a large pressure area will form over Britain, which will prevent the supply of warmer oceanic air to the Czech Republic and allow the penetration of freezing arctic air from the north. “At the beginning of next week, we may even experience all-day frost. In case of clear nights and temperatures well below minus ten degrees Celsius,” the meteorologists wrote.

In the monthly outlook, the Czech National Center for the Environment predicts average maximum daily temperatures just slightly above zero and minimum night temperatures around minus three degrees Celsius for the next week. After mid-January, the weekly average daily maximum should rise to four degrees Celsius. In the last week of January, according to the forecast, it will decrease to two degrees.

As for precipitation, the ČHMÚ anticipates large differences in individual weeks. “In the first week we expect above-average totals of around 25 millimeters, in the next around ten millimeters and in the last only around five millimeters,” he wrote.

Warnings will be issued in the west and north of Bohemia

The meteorologist’s warning is valid until further notice for Prague, for the Pilsen Region until further notice from Tuesday afternoon, in other mountainous and sub-mountainous areas around the Czech Republic from Tuesday evening.

Water managers maintain the level of the Vltava in the metropolis above the level of the first flood stage by releasing water from the Vltava dams. From 16:00 on Tuesday, the warning will be extended to the Pilsen region and the south-western tip of the Central Bohemian region. From 10:00 p.m., the meteorologist’s warning will also apply in the western half of the South Bohemian Region, in the Karlovy Vary, Ústí Region, Liberec and Hradec Králové Regions, in most of the Pardubice Region, in the north of the Central Bohemian Region and in a small part of the Highlands.

“As a result of the predicted rainfall, we expect the levels of the streams draining the mountain and foothills of Bohemia to rise again on Tuesday evening,” explained Michaela Valachová from the ČHMÚ. According to her, the flow levels will with a high probability exceed the level of the first flood level of vigilance, in rare cases reaching the second level, i.e. alertness, cannot be ruled out. “We also expect rises due to the inflow in the lower sections of the streams,” she added.