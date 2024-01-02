“The beginning of the year will be complicated for many families”

In 2023, the increase in the cost of living and housing expenses led more than 20 thousand families to ask for help from Deco’s Financial Protection Office, which supports consumers in debt or experiencing economic difficulties. The coordinator of this service, Natália Nunes, warns that 2024 will not yet be a year of relief.

Which families are currently asking you for help?
Those who come to us most are families with income equal to or greater than 1500 euros net, with housing credit, faced with the increase in the cost of living and very conditioned by the increase in the benefit. They are working, have secondary or higher education qualifications, many with a minor in charge. As a rule, they have other credits, whether personal or a credit card contracted as a way of reducing the spread. In these situations, what led to the imbalance [financeiro] it was the increase in the benefit that, in some cases, more than doubled. But families with low incomes also come to us, generally already in retirement, who rent a house and are very constrained by income and the increase in the cost of living. They are often in a situation where landlords do not want to renew their contracts, which causes them anxiety about the imminent loss of housing. They come to ask us for help to find out if they can reduce their expenses further, to find out if there is support they are entitled to and if they are already benefiting from it.

