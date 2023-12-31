The behavior of Carla, considered the most hated Briton, shocked her family: she demanded an impressive amount for a festive dinner

#behavior #Carla #considered #hated #Briton #shocked #family #demanded #impressive #amount #festive #dinner

Ms Bellucci, who has moved from her home in Hertfordshire because of the hate she has received, said she believed she deserved compensation for the time and expense of cooking for 15 people.

And to all those who accuse her and call her Scrooge, the woman bitterly retorted.

“Cut out with all the extras!” she snapped.

Ignoring the criticism directed at her, 42-year-old Carla hoped that St. On Christmas day, not only six immediate family members, but also nine relatives will sit at the festive table in her house.

However, some relatives did not dare to go to her, because for a full dinner, where you could enjoy turkey and a glass of champagne, they had to pay 150 pounds each.

“Feeding people is not cheap, and it takes a lot of time to prepare good food. I will give them a glass of champagne each, but if they want more alcohol they can bring their own,” she said.

The woman also revealed that some of her relatives were disgusted by the idea, but she is not worried about it.

“If you want quality, you have to pay for it. You might find a cheaper dinner than mine, but mine will be much more luxurious. It wouldn’t be cheaper if you went to a restaurant or hotel on Christmas Day, so why should I cook out of pocket? The TV will be on in the background to listen to The King at 3pm. and watch whatever you want,” said C. Belluci.

Also Read:  War between Israel and Hamas has killed 68 journalists -

The most hated Briton said she had gala dinner guests at around 2pm and at 10pm, after a game of charades, she “kicked everyone out and sent them home”.

Delfi recalls that C. Belluci was named “the most hated woman in Britain” when in 2019 admitted to “milking the system” in an interview with ITV’s This Morning.

She has previously been criticized for getting a free nose job while pretending to be depressed, and admits her latest venture will only anger her critics further.

After a backlash, she was forced to move to a more remote area of ​​Hertfordshire as she received constant death threats by post and online.

She has been a model for erotic pictures ever since, but quit the site last year after earning £40,000.

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

Kuldīga Hospital’s new building – 20 years / Article
Kuldīga Hospital’s new building – 20 years / Article
Posted on
Russia and Ukraine are hot again after the missile attack in Belgorod
Russia and Ukraine are hot again after the missile attack in Belgorod
Posted on
Euribor should fall in 2024, slightly easing bank payments
Euribor should fall in 2024, slightly easing bank payments
Posted on
Seven lunar mysteries: LRO unravels old and new mysteries of the moon
Seven lunar mysteries: LRO unravels old and new mysteries of the moon
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola celebrity Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football foreign country Freed GAZA GAZA STRIP Hamas Health horizon International international news Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture moroccan news Morocco morocco info morocco news morocco newspaper National news policy portal of the press morocco Release Russia soccer sport Ukraine union USA USFP welcome world world news

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News