The behavior of taxi drivers has been known for years (commentary)

28 Jan 2024 at 22:31

I

The police gave the victim of harassment the pleasure of meeting the abuser for questioning.

If the taxi company was outright robbed as to whether its drivers actually threaten women, it would not look any different than in the case of Bolt. It is even being asked to say that this company is partly responsible for the terrible experience of a young woman who faced an attempted rape.

If just three weeks before this attempt, another woman dealt with this company, how the driver, who is currently in custody, treated her, all the talk about how they care about the safety of their clients and take the inappropriate behavior of drivers seriously is completely useless.

Blah, blah. They have already introduced “long-awaited security innovations”, you need to send them a wine card with a bouquet. No button for reporting the location will help the attacked woman.

What requirements do they have for the drivers they allow to drive under their brand? What psychotests could a person who does not speak Slovak take? (By the way, psychotests for a gun license can be obtained very easily in Bratislava, even while waiting.)

