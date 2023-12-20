The benefits are endless! Lokman Hekim advised thousands of years ago: “Eating this will not make you sick.”

#benefits #endless #Lokman #Hekim #advised #thousands #years #Eating #sick

The secret of healing that dates back thousands of years has become a hot topic once again. Cranberries, which have a long history but are unknown today, have many benefits. The rich content of cranberry protects the body like armor against many diseases.

The history of cranberries, whose importance Lokman Hekim stated by saying, “There is no need for a doctor where cranberries are consumed,” goes back a long way.

THE BENEFITS SURPRISE THOSE WHO HEAR ABOUT IT!

In order to get more efficient results, it is recommended to consume natural cranberries raw or prepare cranberry juice with natural methods.

The scientific benefits of cranberry have also been the subject of thesis studies. Cranberry, which contains antioxidant substances, facilitates the elimination of harmful substances from the body.

The melatonin hormone contained in cranberries is effective in preventing insomnia problems, ensures sleep patterns and regulates the body’s biorhythm.

It helps balance blood pressure and prevents high blood pressure. With these two features, it reduces the risk of cardiovascular diseases.

It accelerates the recovery process of cardiovascular patients, stroke and heart attack patients.

There is a positive relationship between cranberries and diabetes. There are studies showing that cranberry consumption prevents diabetes and high cholesterol.

Among the benefits of cranberry plant is that it increases the strength of the body. By supporting the immune system, cranberry cherry increases the body’s resistance to diseases and protects the body from microbes.

The proanthocyanidin substance contained in cranberries protects the teeth by creating a protective layer on the gums. It especially prevents dental disorders such as tartar and plaque and minimizes dental disorders caused by consumption of acidic foods.

It plays an important role in the treatment of inflammations in the body. It contributes to faster healing of wounds and is effective in the treatment of urinary tract infections.

Cranberry prevents the formation of kidney stones. It is recommended to consume cranberry juice to reduce kidney stones.

The question of whether cranberry, which stands out with its benefits, is harmful during pregnancy may be confusing.

Those with serious chronic diseases, pregnant women or those allergic to cranberries should not use it without consulting a doctor.

INCREASES SEXUAL POWER

PREVENTS THE FORMATION AND SPREAD OF CANCER CELLS

It eliminates the problems of overeating and inability to digest what you eat. It even helps overcome stomach ailments like ulcers.

It prevents the formation of cancer cells and the spread of cancer cells.

Cranberry is one of the favorite fruits, especially for women, with its benefits for the skin.

Thanks to its antioxidant content, it eliminates skin-damaging agents, making the skin shine and minimizing the effects of aging. You can give your skin a healthy touch with a cranberry mask that you can easily prepare at home.

