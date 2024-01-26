The benefits of the boiled potato diet are satiating and help in losing weight quickly. You will not believe it

The potato diet is considered a diet that depends on eating only potatoes, while avoiding any other type of food for a period ranging from 3 to 5 days. This diet is called strict, and although it may help in losing some weight, it carries a set of disadvantages and challenges as it must To understand that eating potatoes alone is not a healthy alternative to meet the body’s daily nutritional needs.

Potato diet rules

  • It is forbidden to eat fried potatoes, and only potatoes cooked in a healthy way, such as boiled, are allowed.
  • Liquids allowed to be consumed during the potato diet include water, tea, and black coffee.
  • It is permissible to eat 0.9 – 2.3 kg of potatoes per day, and you should avoid taking nutritional supplements, and taking prescription medications is permissible.
  • It is prohibited to put any flavors on the potatoes, and it is preferable to limit yourself to a small amount of salt or avoid salt completely.
  • Exercising should be completely avoided during the potato diet period, focusing on simple exercises if necessary. The potatoes allowed to be eaten are regular potatoes, and sweet potatoes are prohibited.

Is the potato diet effective?

  • Potatoes contain chemical compounds that contribute to slowing down the digestion process and reducing appetite, but there are no scientific studies proving the effectiveness of the potato diet.
  • Although this type of diet may contribute to weight loss by reducing calories, it is considered a strict diet that is best avoided.
Potential benefits of potato diet

  • Potatoes contain a variety of nutrients necessary for the body, such as vitamin C, folic acid, potassium, iron, and fiber.
  • The potato diet is considered one of the economical diets in terms of costs.
  • This diet can contribute to losing some weight over several days.

Boiled potato diet

  • The boiled potato diet is a type of short-term diet, which is followed for a period ranging from 3 to 5 days at most.
  • This system aims to achieve rapid weight loss of up to half a kilo per day, and is based on consuming only boiled potatoes.
  • While it is claimed by some experts that potatoes are considered one of the best grains for dieting, since they fall within the category of vegetables that enhance the body’s immunity, it is certainly worth eating them in moderation.

