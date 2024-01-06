The best 2024 games on PS5 to look forward to

#games #PS5

We kick off the list with Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, the sequel to the remake that was released in 2020. While that title managed to keep players glued to the screen during the corona pandemic with a refreshing approach to how you can make a remake of a title from 1997, the latest part should provide much more freedom.

Freedom in how the story is told and how you traverse the game world, of course. In the 2020 title you were often led through corridors and as Cloud you were not exactly free to explore Midgar with open areas. That must be different now.

At this point in the story in the 1997 game you get the entire world to explore. The freedom to go where you want and players get that, judging by the trailers.

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth will be released on February 29 exclusively for the PlayStation 5.

Star Wars Outlaws is the first Star Wars game that Ubisoft is responsible for. The game is being developed by Massive, the studio behind The Division and Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora. The Swedish studio is tasked with creating the first (completely) open world Star Wars game.

Respawn Entertainment gave a small impression of what this could be like with Cal Kestis, but Star Wars Outlaws actually moves away from the Jedi. Instead, you follow the story of Kay Vess. Her story takes place between The Empire Strikes Back and Return of the Jedi.

“Working with the common foot soldiers in this open world game, we can finally shift the focus from the Jedi we’ve seen so much in the universe far, far away.” – Ralph Beentjes

Kay is a Han Solo-esque antihero who wants to pull off one of the biggest heists in the Outer Rim. Along the way she lands on all kinds of planets, including Tatooine and Akiva, while new planets are also introduced.

There is no specific release date yet for Star Wars Outlaws, although Disney itself recently leaked that the end of 2024 could be likely for the game that will be released on the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and PC.

Another PS5 game that appears exclusively is Rise of the Ronin, the new title from Team Ninja. This open world game plays like an action RPG and is published by Sony itself, which means that PlayStation itself has a lot of confidence in the game. That is also possible with a game from the makers of Nioh.

Rise of the Ronin is set in 19th century Edo period Japan. The focus is on the Boshin War, one of the darkest periods in the country’s history. In it you go into battle with a self-made character with your katanas, horse and grappling hook.

You don’t have to worry about the game being as difficult as Nioh, because Team Ninja has added three difficulty levels. For a change, it ensures that Soulslike fans can specifically choose that difficulty level, while less experienced players can also experience the story.

Rise of the Ronin will be released on March 22 exclusively for the PlayStation 5.

2024 promises to bring a number of huge games with cool worlds to explore, but the most notable title may be Black Myth: WuKong. The new game from Game Science presents the story of “The Destined One” which is based on the Chinese fantasy story, Journey to the West.

“With Black Myth: WuKong, the Chinese studio seems to want to enchant Western audiences with a Chinese fairy tale.” – Luuc ten Velde

That means you play as a mythical ape who has to defeat numerous gigantic, beastly creatures and judging by our preview at gamescom 2023, those battles could be tough. Yet the unique style and stunning graphics suggest that this could become one of the pearls of 2024.

Black Myth WuKong will be released on August 20 on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and PC.

The last of the 2024 games that we know for sure will be released exclusively for the PlayStation 5 this year is Helldivers 2. The new game from Arrowhead is a special release considering this third-person shooter has been in development for years and a lot of work behind the scenes. went through changes.

After all, the first part was a top-down shooter, but for the new co-op experience on the PS5, the team can switch to a more traditional camera perspective. Still, the hardcore rules remain, meaning bullets can also hit your teammates by default as you battle giant monsters.

Arrowhead has been working on the game since 2016 and after eight years the release is finally here. The multiplayer title will also be released simultaneously on PC, something that is quite unique for games published by PlayStation.

Helldivers 2 will be released on February 8 exclusively on the PlayStation 5.