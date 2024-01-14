The best automotive technology is headed straight for electric cars

#automotive #technology #headed #straight #electric #cars

To attract more customers despite high prices, companies are betting on technological “numbers” in the interior of electric models

Photo: Bloomberg LP

From regenerative braking to adaptive cruise control, electric vehicles are turning the automotive world upside down when it comes to traditional driving. Step into a modern electric model and you’ll notice another piece of hardware getting an unexpected makeover: the humble interior light, Bloomberg writes.

Gone is the yellow light that flashes when the car door is opened, the one your parents used to warn you should stay off while the vehicle is in motion. What replaces it? A real LED disco. Today, the interior of almost every battery-powered car is dotted with lights on the dashboard, door frames, footwells and ceiling.

Drivers of the Cadillac Lyriq, for example, can change the lights to almost any color using a color wheel on the touchscreen. The BMW XM, meanwhile, has integrated lights bordering the entire headliner, making those inside the car feel like they’re in a luxury club or museum, depending on the shade chosen. At night, the cabin of the Mercedes EQS SUV turns into a symphony of lights conducted by the gas pedal: accelerate and they will pulse red.

Related articles





For car manufacturers, proper lighting is very important. “Fill the cabin with light that reflects the mood or creates an emotion,” Cadillac points out.

But really, the lights are a cheap gimmick — and that’s the point, says Maeva Ribas, director of The CARLAB Inc., a consulting company that helps auto giants develop new vehicles.

As companies electrify, they send more resources straight to battery-powered models. This means that anyone looking for the latest and greatest in the automotive industry will increasingly find it in electric cars.

“All the new cool stuff, generally speaking, is going into these new electric products because there’s some limit to how much capital generally goes into traditional combustion engine platforms,” ​​said Gartner Inc. analyst Mike Ramsey.

Check out the BMW iX. Its audio system is amplified by flicking a finger in the air, its doors are heated, and the car’s gaping sunroof changes from crystal clear to opaque at the push of a button. Rivian’s R1T pickup and R1S SUV have built-in air compressors so they can self-inflate the tires after going off-road.

In the Fisker Ocean, the central screen rotates vertically and horizontally, while the Polestar 2 has an adaptive air filter that kicks into a higher gear when it detects pollen and pollutants. The Genesis GV70 boasts active cabin noise cancellation and a fingerprint scanner that configures the car for whoever is behind the wheel. In the Nissan Ariya, one button moves the entire center console — gear selector, cup holders, etc. — at the back, which gives the driver more space.

All this innovation doesn’t mean conventional cars are disappearing: After rising by a third in 2023, global annual sales of electric vehicles are expected to grow by just 19% this year, according to a BloombergNEF forecast. Many fossil fuel-powered models continue to gain popularity as companies hit the brakes on their electrification strategies.

But Ramsey expects the R&D momentum to remain focused on electric models.

Ribas, meanwhile, points out that she and her team are constantly being asked by manufacturers to cram EVs with as many technological devices as possible. It’s a clever way to cover the poor economics of electric propulsion and in particular the high cost of batteries.

The BMW iX’s battery, for example, has a capacity of 110 kWh, which costs BMW about $15,000, BloombergNEF estimates. That’s the main reason why the model starts at $87,100 – nearly a third more than a similarly sized petrol BMW.

Ironically, the approach to interior innovation is more evident outside of luxury brands. Ford customers, for example, aren’t willing to pay $43,000 for a small SUV — the starting price of its electric Mustang Mach-E — when the Mustang, which runs on an internal combustion engine, starts at $31,000. That’s one reason why the Mach-E has an oversized iPad on the dashboard, while conventional Mustangs have something more comparable to a Kindle.

Related articles