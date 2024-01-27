The best breakfast cereals according to 60 million consumers – Tuxboard

#breakfast #cereals #million #consumers #Tuxboard

Should children be given cereal in the morning? 60 Million Consumers takes stock, and distinguishes several brands to favor…

Cereals to eat first thing in the morning Are they good for your health? The answer is yes, provided you know how to choose them carefully. 60 Million consumers has drawn up a list of those to put in their shopping basket.

What does an ideal breakfast consist of?

What we eat every day has a direct impact on our body. Because it no longer needs to be proven that health is also a matter of diet.

However, it is sometimes difficult to reconcile quality food and hectic daily life. Due to lack of time, many of us skip cooking.

Prepared meals, canned foods, frozen foods… It is often easier to rely on them. However, health professionals are categorical. Dishes too high in fat, sugar or salt are bad for the body.

And bad choices can happen as soon as you get out of bed! Indeed, breakfast is full of pitfalls to avoid. Pain, dairy products, cereals… Are all these products that appear on the table in the morning really that healthy?

It must be said, breakfast has never achieved consensus. Some say that it is essential, while others believe that we can do without it. If you can’t start the day without it, however, then there are a few things to know.

An energetic and balanced breakfast consists of of a cereal-based product. Like bread or rusks. You can accompany them with a little butter, jam or honey.

Must also consume a rehydrating drink. Like fruit juice, or tea. Coffee of course is also your friend in the morning. The caffeine it contains serves to boost the body to tackle the day.

The best cereals for children according to 60 million consumers

Children are fans of cereals. And it must be said that they are particularly suited to them. Easy to prepare, they are also quick to eat. But are they good for their health?

In reality, don’t believe their “healthy” slogans. Because most cereals on the market are full of sugar and fat. You must therefore read the labels carefully before putting them in your shopping cart.

However, not all of them should be banned. To identify which ones should be consumed, 60 Million Consumers set out to compare them. The magazine has assessed the numerous packets of cereals that are found in the aisles of our supermarkets.

The experts first looked at those with chocolate. It is often the latter which have the highest sugar levels. However, some brands remain honorable.

This is the case for organic Chocapic (14.5/20) or even organic Auchan Muesli Quinoa chocolate cereals (14.5/20) which stand out in the ranking.

Another brand of cereal to give to children in the morning: Bjorg honey beads “The curious little ones”. 60 million consumers give them a rating of 11.5/20. This is a little more than average for this product which also benefits from an A nutri-score.

However, to be sure to give children a good nutritional foundation, muesli remains the best choice. Rich in fiber and low in fat, these cereals are best in the morning with milk.

The magazine gives Gerblé fruit muesli a score of 18/20. Exequo with the Bjorg brand and its whole grain oat flakes.

60 million consumers – Cereals