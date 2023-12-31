The best cards and players for Centers evolutions at full tilt on EA Sports FC 24

#cards #players #Centers #evolutions #full #tilt #Sports

Here we list the best cards to use for the evolution system, on Full Centers EA Sports FC 24. This free evolution is linked to the Winter Wilcards promo at the start of the season, with a big boost at all levels for a DG or DD card, including the addition of new playing styles. As a reminder, the evolution system is one of the main new features of EA FC 24, giving you the possibility of evolving cards while respecting certain criteria. Position, overall rating and stats, the criteria are sometimes quite restrictive. We therefore list the best cards and players for the Full Centers option on EA FC 24.

Update : As of Sunday, December 31.

The best cards for Full Centers

As a reminder, you must be able to respect specific criteria in order to be able to use developments on a card. We have therefore listed the players at the release of EA FC 24.

Opinion on the evolution Centers thoroughly

East bottom centers free evolution

allowing you to significantly improve a DG or DD into a slightly more Meta option. The stat limits being low, it will be possible to improve a previously evolved card or some solid options.

Morality we are sure an evolution quite correct, but which really won’t be very interesting for an already very solid team. Rather do it for the pleasure of boosting one of your favorite players!

Criteria for choosing a card:

Overall rating: 84 max

Position: DD/DG (two different evolutions)

Position: Not MC (even secondary)

Speed: 84 max

Centre : 86 max

Physical: 85 max

Play styles: 8 max

Boosts provided by developments:

Overall rating: +3

Vitesse : +5

Shots: +2

Centre : +7

Dribble : +2

Physique : +2

Defense: +3

Style of play: Worked pass

Playstyle: Control

Here, the choice is quite wide, allowing you to improve quite a few quite interesting cards, including evolutions. We therefore tend to go for a complete player, with good playing styles and links to other Meta cards.

Thus, we consider the following cards to be the best for using these evolutions. These are listed in order from best to worst.taking only the final result of the card into account:

For the DD position:

For the position of CEO:

David Alaba, Real Madrid, La Liga (then add Pep’s Legacy)

Luca Ranieri TOTGS, Fiorentina, Serie A (then add Pep’s Legacy evo)

Josko Gvardiol, Man City, Premier League

Guila Gwinn, Bayern Munich, Bundesliga (then add Pep’s Legacy)

Hailie Mace Fondation, Kansas

City, MLS F

City, MLS F Marcos Acuna, FC Séville, La Liga

Our advices

Since evolution is free, we mainly recommend that you choose a player who can fit into your team without making a change or take a card that could serve as a super-replacement.

If some basic cards are very interesting (we particularly like Danilo TB in DC), the best options are obviously combinations of evos. However, as part of a team that started recently, players like Alaba or Gvardiol (depending on your links) will be rather solid at this stage of the game.

If Pep’s Legacy evolution is excellent on cards like Cancelo TOTW or Alaba TOTW, it is also possible to create a great DD/DG by adding it to this evo. It is also possible to obtain an Alaba card similar to its TOTW for less, by improving a Gold version with Full Centers before paying for the Pep Legacy evolution.

For more information on the EA Sports FC 24 Evolutions system, you can consult our dedicated guide.