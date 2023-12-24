The best discovery of the year 2023 according to Science is the anti-obesity drug

The journal Science has awarded the title of "Discovery of the Year 2023" to the development of a new class of drugs, GLP-1 receptor agonists, capable of alleviating the health problems associated with obesity.

Magazine Science awarded the title of “Discovery of the Year 2023” to the development of a new class of drugsGLP-1 receptor agonists, capable of alleviating health problems associated withobesity. This innovation, initially designed to treat the diabetes nearly two decades ago, it is proving to be a promising solution to address the medical and social complexities related to obesity.

Obesity is a global health problem constantly growing and has its roots in genetic, physiological, environmental and social factors. Its implications can be serious, leading to cardiovascular disease, diabetes, arthritis, liver disease and some forms of cancer. In recent years, many treatments for obesity have been unsuccessful, criticized for their ineffectiveness or for often being associated with social pressures and judgments on the individual’s willpower.

2023 marks a turning point, with the discovery of GLP-1 agonists as a new therapeutic option for weight loss. Two significant clinical trials have demonstrated that GLP-1 agonists not only promote weight lossbut they offer significant benefits for health beyond simply reducing body weight. There are currently two, semaglutide e liraglutide, of which only the second is approved in Italy specifically for the treatment of obesity. Both drugs have very high costs and they are not free from important side effects. Several new Glp-1 analogues may hit the market in the coming months. The journalist Jennifer Couzin-Frankel, author of the news in Science, underlines how these drugs are giving rise to important discussions on the perception of obesity, with the aim of reducing stigma and judgments related to weight. Despite their promise, GLP-1 agonists raise new questions, underscoring the complexity of obesity both medically and socially.

