The best laptop for 15 thousand. The Lenovo IdeaPad 5 Pro does not have Windows, but it has great equipment – Živě.cz

CZC has been offering since the end of last year Lenovo IdeaPad 5 Pro (14ARH7) for 14,990 CZK. Apart from a few chromebooks, it is the only new laptop under fifteen thousand that has a display with a resolution higher than Full HD(+). In addition, it also surprises with very good hardware.

The IdeaPad 5 Pro has an all-aluminum body with dimensions of 312 x 221 x 16 mm and a weight of 1.4 kg. Inside we find a 14″ IPS screen with a resolution of 2240 × 1400 px, a brightness of up to 300 nits and 100% coverage of the sRGB color space.

There will also be enough performance, the brain of the device is the Ryzen 6600HS with six Zen 3 cores and fast integrated graphics sufficient for undemanding gaming. Unfortunately, the memory is non-removable, but 16 GB of RAM (LPDDR5-6400) will be enough for the target group. The SSD with a capacity of 512 GB is already upgradeable.

There is also a backlit Czech keyboard and a large touchpad, and the biometric face scanner with Windows Hello support is above the standard in this class. The notebook supports Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.1 and has a headphone jack, card reader, HDMI 2.0 and four USB 3.2 Gen 1 ports, two in C-type and two in A-type designs. The laptop is also charged via USB-C. Lenovo claims a battery life of up to 10 hours for office work and 16 hours for video playback.

The downside of this laptop is that it comes without an operating system. Linux users will appreciate it, but others would still have to buy a license with Windows, even though these can be bought literally for a few crowns today.

Unfortunately, there are no professional reviews for this exact configuration. A very similar version, but with a touch screen, was tried by Just Josh on his YouTube channel. The traditional weaknesses of cheaper laptops are the webcam and speakers, here he was also bothered by the slightly noisier fan. However, it is more than a year old view in the context of the then higher price.

For 14,989 CZK, you can also buy in CZC Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3. It has a larger 16″ display, but with a lower resolution of 1920 × 1200 px and worse colors. The body is made of plastic, it has one less USB, instead of a face scanner it has a fingerprint reader, but thanks to its larger size, a numeric keyboard can fit inside. The notebook contains a more voracious ten-core Intel Core i5-12450H with 16GB RAM and 1TB SSD.It runs Windows 11 Home.