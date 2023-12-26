The best movies and series on Apple TV Plus in 2023. All have Czech subtitles – AVmania.cz

#movies #series #Apple #Czech #subtitles #AVmania.cz

These films and series were the most popular on Czech Apple TV+ in 2023. We do not distinguish genre, age or rating on movie sites. This is the popularity that the website FlixPatrol tracks and calculates aggregate rankings from.

25. Submissive

Apollo lives a fairytale life with his wife Emma, ​​but their idyll ends when Emma mysteriously disappears after the birth of their son. During his search, Apollo reaches a magical and alternative New York, where forgotten islands, cemeteries full of secrets and forests where immigrant legends still live. He reveals that his wife and son are not what he thought, and that reality is far more complex and mysterious than he could have ever imagined.

Rating Kinobox.cz: 66 %

Genre: Horror series

Original title: The Changeling

Starring: Lakeith Stanfield, Clark Backo, Adina Porter, Samuel T. Herring, Alexis Louder, Jared Abrahamson

Origin and premiere: USA, 2023

Where you can watch the movie: Apple TV Plus (titulky)

24. Truth Be Told

Enter the world of true crime podcasts. Poppy Parnell takes risks to uncover the truth and achieve justice. She dives back into the case of convicted murderer Warren Cave, the man she once accused of murdering the twins’ father and who made her famous. As new evidence emerges, Poppy begins to doubt whether Cave was really guilty.

Rating Kinobox.cz: 71 %

Genre: Crime series

Hrají: Octavia Spencer, Mekhi Phifer, Kate Hudson, Ron Cephas Jones, Tracie Thoms, Haneefah Wood, Christopher Backus, Alona Tal, Katherine LaNasa, David Lyons, Merle Dandridge

Origin and premiere: USA, 2019

Where you can watch the movie: Apple TV Plus (titulky)

23. Tetris

In 1988, businessman Henk Rogers discovered the game that would forever change people’s relationship with video games – Tetris. But in order to get the logical legend from the then Soviet Union to the players, he had to face KGB spies and other opponents. Lies and corruption flourish behind the Iron Curtain.

Rating Kinobox.cz: 80 %

Genre: Drama

Directed by: Jon S. Baird

Hrají: Taron Egerton, Nikita Efremov, Sofia Lebedeva, Anthony Boyle, Ben Miles, Ken Yamamura, Igor Grabuzov, Oleg Shtefanko, Ayane Nagabuchi, Rick Yune, Roger Allam

Origin and premiere: USA, 2023

Length: 120 minutes

Where you can watch the movie: Apple TV Plus (titulky)

22. Ghosted

Cole falls head over heels in love with the gorgeous Sadie. Little does she know that she is a secret agent who is saving the world. Despite his family’s warnings, he embarks on a dangerous journey to London. Upon arrival, however, he finds himself mistaken for the notorious spy spook, Taxman. Together, Sadie must flee from the killers and head ever deeper into the abyss of uncertainty.

Rating Kinobox.cz: 60 %

Genre: Comedy

Directed by: Dexter Fletcher

Hrají: Chris Evans, George Sanders, Signe Hasso, Ana de Armas, Carole Landis, Adrien Brody, Akim Tamiroff, Mike Moh, Gene Lockhart, Amy Sedaris, Tim Blake Nelson

Origin and premiere: USA, 2023

Duration: 116 minutes

Where you can watch the movie: Apple TV Plus (titulky)

21. Big bang in a small town

In the small town of Deerfield, life is turned upside down when a mysterious slot machine appears in the local store. A mysterious device promises to reveal the true potential and destiny of anyone who tries it. The townspeople, curious and hopeful, begin to dramatically change their lives as a result. The story shows how a single unusual object can affect an entire community, causing changes in it and forcing its members to think about what they really want in life and what is important to them.

Rating Kinobox.cz: 60 %

Genre: Comedy series

Original title: The Big Door Prize

Starring: Chris O’Dowd, Gabrielle Dennis, Damon Gupton, Josh Segarra, Sammy Fourlas, Djouliet Amara, Ally Maki, Crystal Fox

Origin and premiere: USA, 2023

Where you can watch the movie: Apple TV Plus (titulky)

20. Prehistorická planet

Travel back in time 66 million years to an era when majestic dinosaurs and other amazing prehistoric creatures ruled the earth. The documentary series from the creators of the famous series Marvel Planet takes you to a time when gigantic reptiles dominated the land, huge sea creatures ruled the oceans and amazing flying animals flew through the air. It will offer a unique insight into a time when our planet was home to some of the most amazing creatures to ever exist.

Rating Kinobox.cz: 86 %

Genre: Documentary series

Original title: Prehistoric Planet

Starring: David Attenborough

Origin and premiere: USA, 2022

Where you can watch the movie: Apple TV Plus (titulky)

19. His last words

In order to track down her mysteriously missing husband, Owen, Hannah must bond with her teenage stepdaughter, Bailey. Inspired by Laura Dave’s novel, the story begins when Owen sends Hannah a cryptic message before he disappears: “Protect her.” Together, Hannah and Bailey uncover the truth, not only piecing together the pieces of Owen’s past, but also building a new future that neither of them can imagine she couldn’t imagine before.

Rating Kinobox.cz: 65 %

Genre: Thriller series

Original title: The Last Thing He Told Me

Starring: Jennifer Garner, Angourie Rice, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Aisha Tyler

Origin and premiere: USA, 2023

Where you can watch the movie: Apple TV Plus (titulky)

18. Purely platonic

The former best friends broke up years later due to a misunderstanding. Now, as they both stand on the brink of middle age, their paths cross again. They rekindle their once strong but purely platonic relationship. Gradually, they begin to spend more and more time together, which leads to a number of funny and often absurd situations. These events not only revive their old friendship, but also begin to interfere with their daily lives. The film offers a humorous look at how friendships can be renewed and past disputes overcome, but at the same time it shows how going back in time can affect and change present life.

Rating Kinobox.cz: 68 %

Genre: Comedy series

Original title: Platonic

Cast: Rose Byrne, Seth Rogen, Luke Macfarlane, Tre Hale, Andrew Lopez, Carla Gallo

Origin and premiere: USA, 2023

Where you can watch the movie: Apple TV Plus (titulky)

17. Monarch: Legacy of Monsters

After surviving Godzilla’s attack on San Francisco, Cate is shocked by another scandalous secret. Together with his brother, he discovers a bag of secret documents related to the Monarch organization, which their father devoted his life to, often at the expense of his family.

The series takes place after the 2014 film “Godzilla” and before the events of the 2019 film “Godzilla: King of the Monsters”. However, the series also returns to the 1950s and introduces the viewer to the grandparents of the siblings. Scientists who discovered the existence of Kaiju – overgrown monsters. The task of the series is to connect the events that we know from various fantastic films, so of course the logic sometimes cracks. However, human relationships are not forgotten either, so the series skillfully combines drama with action.

Rating Kinobox.cz: 70 %

Genre: Sci-fi series

Original title: Monarch: Legacy of Monsters

Hrají: Kurt Russell, Anna Sawai, Kiersey Clemons, Ren Watabe, Wyatt Russell, Mari Yamamoto, Anders Holm, Joe Tippett, Elisa Lasowski

Origin and premiere: USA, 2023

Where you can watch the movie: Apple TV Plus (titulky)

16. Omens

In eight interconnected stories spanning a period of 33 years, the viewer is treated to an intimate look at how climate change affects people’s lives on a personal and deeply human level. The stories explore the impact of climate change on various aspects of existence – from family relationships, work, faith, to the basic human ability to survive. Each story reveals a different point of view and together they form a mosaic of human destinies that are inextricably linked to the changing world around them.

Rating Kinobox.cz: 60 %

Genre: Sci-fi series

Original title: Extrapolations

Hrají: Sienna Miller, Meryl Streep, Kit Harington, Tahar Rahim, Matthew Rhys, Daveed Diggs, Gemma Chan, David Schwimmer, Adarsh Gourav, Forest Whitaker, Marion Cotillard

Origin and premiere: USA, 2023

Where you can watch the movie: Apple TV Plus (titulky)

15. Echo 3

When scientist Amber Chesborough disappears in a troubled region on the Colombian-Venezuelan border, her brother and husband, both members of the US Army’s elite commandos, embark on a desperate search. Their mission is hampered by an ongoing guerrilla war, but they gradually learn that Amber may not be who they knew her to be, and that she may have a hidden secret. Brother and husband must face the dangers of guerrilla warfare, but also questions of trust and the true identity of the woman they both love deeply.

Rating Kinobox.cz: 65 %

Genre: Thriller series

Starring: Luke Evans, Michiel Huisman, Jessica Collins

Origin and premiere: Colombia, 2022

Where you can watch the movie: Apple TV Plus (titulky)

14. Clutch

Two agents who were lovers in the past must join forces again to counter a series of international cyber-attacks threatening Great Britain. The task is all the more complicated for them as they have to cope not only with the current danger, but also with unresolved problems and secrets from their former destructive relationship. The series combines thrilling action with an unpredictable, multi-layered plot, where espionage and political intrigue intertwine with a story of passionate and enduring love.

Rating Kinobox.cz: 66 %

Genre: Thriller series

Original name: Liaison

Hrají: Vincent Cassel, Eva Green, Peter Mullan, Gérard Lanvin, Daniel Francis, Stanislas Merhar, Irene Jacob, Laëtitia Eido, Ériq Ebouaney, Bukky Bakray, Thierry Frémont

Origin and premiere: France, 2023

Where you can watch the movie: Apple TV Plus (titulky)

13. Chemistry lesson

In the 1950s, Elizabeth Zott is trying to fulfill her dream of becoming a scientist. But she encounters the social belief that a woman’s place is in the home. In addition, when she finds herself pregnant, alone and without her dream job, she accepts an offer to host a TV cooking show. Elizabeth uses an unexpected opportunity to reach out to a nation of overlooked housewives, giving them much more than just cooking recipes. In the show, she combines her scientific knowledge with cooking, thereby inspiring women to self-discovery and defy social norms. Elizabeth becomes a symbol of emancipation and shows that women can be much more than just housewives.

Rating Kinobox.cz: 83 %

Genre: Drama series

Original title: Lessons In Chemistry

Hrají: Brie Larson, Lewis Pullman, Aja Naomi King, Stephanie Koenig, Thomas Mann, Beau Bridges, Patrick R. Walker, Kevin Sussman

Origin and premiere: USA, 2023

Where you can watch the movie: Apple TV Plus (titulky)

12. A crowded room

In the summer of 1979, a young Danny Sullivan is arrested in Manhattan for a shocking crime. The story unfolds through a series of conversations between Danny and investigator Rya Goodwin. Rya tries to unravel the mystery surrounding not only the crime itself, but also Danny’s past. He gradually uncovers complex events and secrets that affected his life and led to a dramatic turn in his fate. Rya must weave her way through the complicated labyrinth of Danny’s life and uncover the truth before the real culprit strikes again.

Rating Kinobox.cz: 75 %

Genre: Drama series

Original title: The Crowded Room

Hrají: Tom Holland, Amanda Seyfried, Sasha Lane, Will Chase, Lior Raz, Christopher Abbott, Emma Laird, Emmy Rossum, Jason Isaacs

Origin and premiere: USA, 2023

Duration: 42 minutes

Where you can watch the movie: Apple TV Plus (titulky)

11. Out of system

A group of British MI5 agents find themselves in a department where only those deemed the biggest disappointments end up. It’s up to them and their sarcastic boss to try and redeem themselves and prevent the plot.

A very good British crime series has a spy plot. There is typical British humor here, but it is definitely not a comedy. Leading the cast are the Oscar-winning actor Gary Oldman and the well-known actress Kristin Scott Thomas. It is also worth noting that the opening theme song was composed and sung by Mick Jagger from the Rolling Stones.

Rating Kinobox.cz: 79 %

Genre: Drama series

Original title: Slow Horses

Starring: Gary Oldman, Jack Lowden, Kristin Scott Thomas, Jonathan Pryce, Olivia Cooke

Origin and premiere: Great Britain, 2022

Where you can watch the movie: Apple TV Plus (titulky)

10. Servant

Dorothy and Sean Turner, newlyweds from Philadelphia, face a tragedy that strikes their lives shortly after the birth of their child. This event causes a deep rift in their marriage and unexpectedly opens the door to a mysterious supernatural force. Hoping to improve the situation, the Turners hire a nanny to help take care of the baby. However, with her arrival, reality becomes even more mysterious and unclear. Nothing in their lives is as it seems, and the Turners have to deal not only with personal tragedy, but also with inexplicable and dangerous aspects that have entered their lives.

Rating Kinobox.cz: 74 %

Genre: Horror series

Hrají: Lauren Ambrose, Toby Kebbell, Rupert Grint, Nell Tiger Free

Origin and premiere: USA, 2019

Where you can watch the movie: Apple TV Plus (titulky)

9. Hijacking the plane

When flight KA29 is hijacked during a seven-hour journey from Dubai to London, a corporate negotiator tries to use his powers to save everyone on board. Will this risky strategy prove fatal for him?

A good action thriller is directed by the well-known and popular Idris Elba. You will see a fast-paced exciting plot, the weakness is the small courage of the creators to come up with something surprising and original in this theme that has been worked on many times.

Rating Kinobox.cz: 78 %

Genre: Drama series

Original title: Hijack

Hrají: Idris Elba, Max Beesley, Archie Panjabi, Mohamed Elsandel, Holly Aird, Justin Salinger, Aimee Kelly, Gretchen Egolf, Jaimi Barbakoff, Antonia Salib, Paul Hickey

Origin and premiere: USA, 2023

Where you can watch the movie: Apple TV Plus (titulky)

8. Truth therapy

Although Jimmy is a father, friend, and therapist, he is unable to mourn the loss of his wife. He decides to try a new approach on everyone in his path: absolute brutal honesty.

Bill Lawrence and Brett Goldstein (Ted Lasso) are behind the series. It is a pleasant and relaxed work with love, life, relationships, but also death. At the head of the excellent cast is the well-known Harrison Ford, who is seconded by the excellent Jason Segel. If you are not looking for a heavy drama, but want to relax with a funny, relaxed series, then here you have it.

Rating Kinobox.cz: 76 %

Genre: Comedy series

Original title: Shrinking

Starring: Jason Segel, Jessica Williams, Harrison Ford, Luke Tennie, Michael Urie, Christa Miller

Origin and premiere: USA, 2023

Where you can watch the movie: Apple TV Plus (titulky)

7. For All Mankind

What would happen if the Soviets were the first on the moon and not the US? Yes, the race would not end with the moon landing, the Americans would not give up and the space race would continue. As is known, the most rapid technological progress took place during the First and Second World Wars, as well as during the rivalry between the USA and the USSR during the Cold War.

The visual aspect of the series is excellent, moreover, the creators are able to balance “historical” events very well while not forgetting the fates of individual characters. The cast is flawless.

Rating Kinobox.cz: 52 %

Genre: Sci-fi series

Hrají: Joel Kinnaman, Michael Dorman, Shantel VanSanten, Sarah Jones, Jodi Balfour, Krys Marshall, Edi Gathegi, Cynthy Wu, Casey Johnson, Coral Pena, Wrenn Schmidt

Origin and premiere: USA, 2019

Duration: 85 minutes

Where you can watch the movie: Apple TV Plus (titulky)

6. Air

In a distant dystopian future, humanity is afflicted by a devastating virus that has not only decimated most of the population, but also deprived the survivors of their sight. Society has had to adapt and develop new methods to work together and survive without this basic meaning. However, the new way of life is suddenly disrupted by the birth of twins who… see. This unexpected twist brings not only a shock, but also new challenges and dangers. The children become the target of the queen, who feels threatened, and their father must take the lead in protecting not only his offspring, but also the entire tribe.

Rating Kinobox.cz: 79 %

Genre: Sci-fi series

Original name: See

Winners: Jason Momoa, Sylvia Hoeks, Hera Hilmar, Alfre Woodard, Christian Camargo, Archie Madekwe, Nesta Cooper, Eden Epstein, Olivia Cheng, Tom Mison, Yadira Guevara-Prip

Origin and premiere: USA, 2019

Duration: 60 minutes

Where you can watch the movie: Apple TV Plus (titulky)

5. Invasion

An extraterrestrial species will visit Earth and threaten humanity’s existence. The plot unfolds in real time through the eyes of five ordinary people from different corners of the planet, trying to make sense of the confusion that has erupted around them.

This original sci-fi may not be for everyone. It is not an effective trick show, rather it builds on relationships and the gradually building psychology of the characters. The correspondingly excellent acting will delight. If you like science fiction that is not at the first signal, you should not miss this series.

Rating Kinobox.cz: 64 %

Genre: Sci-fi series

Original title: Invasion

Hrají: Sam Neill, Golshifteh Farahani, Shiori Kutsuna, Shamier Anderson, Firas Nassar

Origin and premiere: USA, 2021

Where you can watch the movie: Apple TV Plus (titulky)

4. Silo

In a ruined and toxic future, the community resides in a vast underground silo with hundreds of floors. There, men and women live in a society full of regulations that they believe are meant to protect them.

The sci-fi series is based on a very successful book series. Hugh Howey self-published his first book and became an Amazon Kindle Direct Publishing star. Originally, it was supposed to be a straight movie, and even the famous Ridley Scott (Aliens, Gladiator) was invited to direct, but after a long delay, this series was finally created. It’s not an opulent sci-fi epic, but maybe that’s why it works so much better and offers an atmosphere that could be cut.

Rating Kinobox.cz: 83 %

Genre: Sci-fi series

Hrají: Rebecca Ferguson, Tim Robbins, Rashida Jones, David Oyelowo, Common, Harriet Walter, Avi Nash, Chinaza Uche, Rick Gomez, Henry Garrett, Iain Glen

Origin and premiere: USA, 2023

Where you can watch the movie: Apple TV Plus (titulky)

3. Foundation

The thousand-year-old saga from the pen of the science fiction legend Isaac Asimov comes to life on the TV screen. A group of refugees find that in order to save the galactic empire from destruction, they must rise up against the resistance.

The serial rewriting of one of the most famous works of science fiction literature, despite a large budget and a good cast, did not meet expectations and rather falls into the serial average. Nevertheless, if you are not familiar with the original novel, this can be a good way to get acquainted with the sci-fi classic, which has received a modern coat.

Rating Kinobox.cz: 73 %

Genre: Sci-fi series

Original name: Foundation

Hrají: Jared Harris, Lou Llobell, Lee Pace, Leah Harvey, Laura Birn, Terrence Mann, Cassian Bilton

Origin and premiere: USA, 2021

Duration: 60 minutes

Where you can watch the movie: Apple TV Plus (titulky)

2. The Morning Show

A behind-the-scenes look at the lives of the people who help America wake up in the morning, and an exploration of the unique challenges faced by the men and women who tend to this daily television ritual.

The star-studded serial drama was nominated for seven Golden Globes. If you liked, for example, the excellent series Newsroom, here is something similar. Three seasons have already been filmed, and although the second was marked by the covid period, it is one of the best series on Apple TV+.

Rating Kinobox.cz: 79 %

Genre: Drama series

Hrají: Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon, Steve Carell, Billy Crudup, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Mark Duplass, Nestor Carbonell

Origin and premiere: USA, 2019

Duration: 60 minutes

Where you can watch the movie: Apple TV Plus (titulky)

1. Ted Lasso

Ted Lasso is a soccer coach who moves to England after being offered the position of coach of a local team, despite having no previous experience. Can he pull his team to the top when not only the players but also the city itself are brimming with skepticism? It will work like Lassem flickingeven if the players are cynical and the city hostile?

A pleasant and relaxed series from a football environment will delight with optimism, good mood and wit. All this is complemented by a great soundtrack.

Rating Kinobox.cz: 88 %

Genre: Comedy series

Hrají: Jason Sudeikis, Hannah Waddingham, Juno Temple, Jeremy Swift, Phil Dunster, Brett Goldstein, Brendan Hunt

Origin and premiere: USA, 2020

Duration: 30 minutes

Where you can watch the movie: Apple TV Plus (titulky)

