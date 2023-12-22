The best natural substances for your mind: simple herbs that make you a genius

#natural #substances #mind #simple #herbs #genius

Healthy eating helps you stay healthy; but the mind also needs beneficial substances: these are the best natural ones.

They call them natural Nootropics and they are nothing more than “brain foods”, that is, foods that give the brain all the substances necessary for its correct functioning. Indeed, according to experts, by taking certain natural principles you can improve cognitive abilities, memory and concentration.

Even the brain, if nourished well, improves performance – lintellectualedissidente.it

If that’s really the case, we can imagine how many benefits taking natural substances can bring, both for young people and for the elderly. In the first case, greater performance in study, working and private life; in the second, a slowdown of potential pathologies such as dementia. But where do we find nootropics? Here is the explanation from the experts and why it is worth delving deeper into the topic.

What are natural nootropics and why are they good for the brain and mind

The concept of nootropics is not recent, and indeed, in 1972 a doctor identified certain substances capable of treating brain disorders; he called them nootropics and invented a well-known drug, the piracetam.

Papaya is one of the allied foods of the mind and brain lintellectualedissidente.it

Obviously the drug was a synthetic product and was used to treat attention disorders and similar, while today we can exploit the benefits of natural substances. According to researchers, in fact, there are foods or substances contained in natural elements that have also come from time immemorial used in Ayurvedic medicine. The substantial difference with synthetic medicines is imaginable: natural products do not give contraindications or dependence/addictione.

Really Drinks made with natural nootropics have been tested and from an observation study on some volunteers it emerged that those who had taken the drink showed a notable “increase in short-term memory, without adverse effects on post-exercise cardiac and respiratory variations.”

I 4 The most powerful natural nootropics currently known are: ashwagandha, mate, sea buckthorn and papaya. These natural substances are known for the benefits they bring to brain functions: ashwagandha, for example, has been used since ancient times, while mate would have “tonic” powers on the brain and both sea buckthorn and papaya would make their contribution thanks at the large quantity of antioxidants, which as we know fight cellular aging.

Here we could also include these natural foods in our diet, which will certainly be good for the performance of the mind, without adverse effects. Naturally, before taking new foods it is always a good idea to introduce them one at a time, to understand if there are potential intolerance reactions or allergy, and perhaps ask your doctor for advice.