#place #countdown #Years #Eve #2024Kwun #Tong #Waterfront #Concert #market #stalls #dayBrother #Huo #host #countdown #evening #Yin #Guangliang #count

The best place to countdown to New Year’s Eve 2024｜Kwun Tong Waterfront Concert with over 100 market stalls during the day/Brother Huo will host the countdown in the evening, and Yin Guangliang will count down together

For those staying in Hong Kong during the holidays, in addition to going to Victoria Harbor to watch the fireworks, there are countdown programs on the Kwun Tong waterfront. From December 30 and New Year’s Eve, about 100 local specialty stalls will be open from 10am to late at night. In addition, there are also nearly 70-year-old stalls There is a big concert on a Chinese-style sailing boat. Yin Guang leads a group of young singers and joins forces with Internet celebrity Brother Huo to countdown with everyone. A New Year’s Eve concert with all the food, shopping and entertainment!

During the two-day Kwun Tong waterfront concert, Guang B counted down with everyone. (official image)

Yin Guang leads the countdown to New Year’s Eve with everyone

“GP49” is formed by a group of entrepreneurs. In addition to holding mahjong speed dating, dragon boat activities, etc. in the past, this time they chose to “speculate Hong Kong” with everyone at the end of the year. From December 30 to 31, they held a long-term event on the Kwun Tong waterfront. The gallery held New Year’s Eve activities, the focus of which was the only maritime concert in Hong Kong, held on the duckling, a traditional Chinese three-sailed sailing ship with a history of nearly 70 years, and Tong Jingzi, who was shortlisted in the top 5 of my favorite male singers Guang B, who is vying for the award, will also sit in and sing, there will also be a group of middle-aged Voice 2 and DJ, RAPPER, and boxing competition award-winning Internet celebrity Huo Ge will be the host. It is not difficult to imagine how lively the seaside will be by then! The event starts at 8pm every night. On December 31st, we will countdown to the New Year with everyone and sing until 12:30pm. However, the conference was recently renamed as a “Seaside Concert” and no details have been announced.

The recent announcement of the conference has been changed to a seaside concert. (official image)

Will Guang B still sing at Ya Ling Hao? (Yalinghao FB)

Looking forward to hearing Guang B sing “Dear Myself” live (Yin Guang FB)

After Huo Ge finished the boxing, he presided over the countdown with everyone. (Brother Huo FB)

The market starts at 10am with nearly 100 local specialty stalls

In addition, there are nearly a hundred local specialty stalls during the day, starting at about 10am, selling Hong Kong specialty handmade groceries, delicacies, etc.; there is also a Hong Kong-wide wishing screen for everyone to make wishes for the coming year; this event has more Yu Sing Hao Hong Kong is broadcast online and offline. Even if you can’t be at the venue in person, you can feel the atmosphere of New Year’s Eve, and you are extremely attentive!

The market has nearly a hundred local specialty stalls and will be open from 10am to 11pm on December 30 and extended to 0:30 on December 31.

Hype Hong Kong

Date: December 30 and 31, 2023

Time: Starts at 10am

Location: Kwun Tong Promenade Park (click here for map)

More related articles:

Traffic Arrangements for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day 2023｜Road closures in various districts will begin at 2:00 pm on December 24th MTR and Light Rail all-night services

The best place to count down to New Year’s Eve 2024｜Hong Kong New Year’s Eve Countdown Celebration!Board a yacht to watch the fireworks in Victoria Harbor, hold a party at an altitude of about 400 meters, and win a free stay in an executive suite in a lottery

Taitang Red Leaves 2023｜Red Leaves Bus Line is now in service! Hello Kitty themed car body is super cute and you can see the real-time red leaf index in Datang

Good BBQ places | Recommended 9 most popular BBQ places in Hong Kong!List of all-you-can-eat/pick-and-burn shrimp at Sai Kung Beach Sea View Area with additional charges

Great place for Christmas 2023 | LUSH 4 major winter festival workshops!Starting from $120 per person, make your own personal Bath Bomb and recycled Christmas decorations

Great place for Christmas 2023｜teamlab’s new winter exhibition Sketch Christmas will be launched in November!Build an interactive Christmas town with your own hands and get a $30 coupon when you check in

Great place for Christmas 2023｜Tai Kwun 12-meter Christmas tree is lit up on 12.1! A must-see is the Christmas light and music show at the Parade Square + multiple free circus shows!

Great place for Christmas 2023｜This year’s popular doll “Milk Dragon” will be held in Hong Kong for the first time! 3 check-in spots/Super colorful giant bouncing park/”Milk Dragon” appears at close range Selfie

Good Christmas Places 2023｜A collection of Christmas check-in activities in Hong Kong!Rainbow-colored Y2K roller skating rink, Smurfs starry night maze, lucky draw to win a two-person Australian travel package

Good places to go for Christmas 2023｜Tour the Victoria Harbor on the Star Ferry and watch the fireworks! Stay away from the crowds on both sides of the Taiwan Strait and grab a special seat at the Ocean Center for only $280 per person

Hotel Offers 2023｜Staycation at Mandarin Oriental Hotel is as low as 33% off!Same price per person on Christmas and New Year’s Eve starting from $1,925 including buffet breakfast + $800 hotel credit

Shenzhen Christmas 2023｜Shenzhen shopping mall Christmas event check-in spot! CHANEL Snowy Christmas Tree/DIOR Golden Money Tree/Fairytale Double-decker Trojan Horse/10 Meter Long Dragon Lantern

Shenzhen Tourism | Recommended top 11 weekend attractions in Shenzhen!Must-see Vientiane City CHANEL Christmas tree, 160,000-square-foot indoor playground, 4 major check-in art exhibitions, and 2 major ski resorts

Shenzhen Hotels 2023｜5 Futian/Luohu Hotel Deals!You can stay at Christmas with less than $500 per person/new hotel under Shangri-La Group/large shopping mall right downstairs