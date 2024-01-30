The best player for each team in MLB for 2024, according to Steamer

#player #team #MLB #Steamer

Whether it’s a title contender, one with postseason aspirations or one rebuilding, every team has several players that draw attention. But who will be the main figure in each squad in 2024? To find the answer, let’s take a look at FanGraphs’ Steamer projections.

Although there are some free agents who could impact the list depending on their destinations, we present those who are projected to be the best in each of the 30 teams in 2024, according to Wins Above Replacement (WAR, for its acronym in English). .

Azulejos: Kevin Gausman (WAR de 4.3)

The recent breakout right-hander has become one of the best pitchers at least 30 years old, posting a 3.10 ERA, 2.79 FIP and a 5.03 K/BB rate over the past three seasons. After finishing third in the Young Circuit Cy Young Award voting in 2023, Gausman could have another big year ahead. He is projected to post 4.3 WAR, which would be the highest among American League pitchers.

Orioles: Adley Rutschman (WAR of 5.8)

The catcher chosen No. 1 overall in the 2019 MLB Draft has met all expectations in his first two seasons, playing a very important role in Baltimore’s turnaround. The catcher projects to be fifth in WAR among position players, with 20 home runs and a wRC+ of 130.

Rays: Yandy Díaz (4.4 WAR)

The Cuban established himself as a figure in 2023, winning the Young Circuit batting title with an average of .330 and registering personal bests in home runs (22) and OPS (.932). Steamer doesn’t anticipate a drop — Díaz is projected to post a wRC+ of 144, which would rank seventh in MLB.

Red Sox: Rafael Devers (4.7 WAR)

The Dominican, who has an offensive line of .280/.343/.510 in his career, has hit at least 30 homers and at least 100 RBIs in three of his last four full seasons (not counting the abbreviated 2020). Steamer anticipates him reaching those numbers again in 2024, projecting the third baseman with 36 homers and 103 RBIs to go along with his wRC+ of 134.

Yankees: Juan Soto (6.7 WAR)

With the Dominican joining a lineup with Aaron Judge, the Bombers have two of four position players projected to have at least 6 WAR in 2024. Steamer anticipates that Soto will be the best hitter in all of baseball, projecting him to lead the Majors with a wRC+ of 171 with 39 home runs, which would be an impressive platform campaign heading into free agency next winter.

Guardians: José Ramírez (5.2 WAR)

The Dominican has finished sixth or better in AL MVP voting five times since 2017, ranking third in MLB during that stretch in WAR (39.7, according to FanGraphs) below Mookie Betts and Judge. The Cleveland star is projected to hit 27 home runs and 23 steals, which would mark the sixth 20/20 season of his career, along with the best WAR among third basemen (tied with the Orioles’ Gunnar Henderson).

Royals: Bobby Witt Jr. (WAR de 4.8)

Witt and Ronald Acuña Jr. were the only two players in the Major Leagues to hit at least 30 home runs and steal at least 40 bases in 2023, and they are also the only two players Steamer projects will do the same this year. It is something that has been achieved rarely. Looking to 2024, just three players — Bobby Bonds (four times), Barry Bonds (two) and the Dominican Alfonso Soriano (two) — with several 30/40 seasons under their belts.

Tigres: Tarik Skubal (WAR de 4.0)

Although an injury limited him before breaking into 2022, the left-hander showed ace potential in his return to the mound last year, posting a 2.80 ERA with a 2.00 FIP and a 0.90 WHIP in 15 starts. If he stays healthy in 2024, Skubal could be a contender for the AL Cy Young Award. His projected WAR puts him above stars like Gerrit Cole, Corbin Burnes and Zac Gallen.

Twins: Pablo López (4.1 WAR)

The Venezuelan reached new heights by increasing his velocity and adding a dominant sweeper in 2023, sharing third place in the Majors with 234 strikeouts and posting a 3.66 earned run average. He is tied for the second-highest projected WAR among AL pitchers in 2024, along with a 3.52 ERA and 215 strikeouts in 193.1 innings.

White Sox: Luis Robert Jr. (3.5 WAR)

Although little went well on the Chicago South in 2023, the Cuban overcame injuries to finally break out, finishing with 38 homers, 20 stolen bases and an .857 OPS in 145 games. The center fielder is projected to be one shy of his second straight 30/20 season in 2024.

Angelinos: Mike Trout (WAR DE 4.2)

With injuries taking a big toll, Trout could have trouble returning to the astonishing level of his heyday. But if the three-time MVP can stay relatively healthy in 2024, she could still make a big difference, as evidenced by her projected performance of 37 homers, 95 RBIs, 100 runs scored and a wRC+ of 133 in 146 games.

Astros: Yordan Álvarez (5.7 WAR)

The Cuban’s projections, which include 39 home runs, 113 RBIs and the second-best wRC+ (169) in MLB, are astonishing, but not surprising. The left-handed hitter has been one of the most dangerous since his debut in 2019.

Atheticos: Zack Gelof (2.4 WAR)

The second baseman emerged last year with 14 home runs, 14 stolen bases and a wRC+ of 133 in 69 games, which could set the youngster up for a 20/20 season — Steamer projects him to hit 21 homers and steal 20 bases — in 2024.

Mariners: Julio Rodríguez (5.6 WAR)

The Dominican superstar has posted WAR of 5 or more in each of his first two seasons. If Steamer’s projections come true, J-Rod could get his third and become the first player in AL/NL history to have multiple 30/30 seasons before his age-24 season.

Rangers: Corey Seager (WAR de 5.1)

The decision to give Seager a 10-year, $325 million contract before the 2022 season paid big dividends last year when the shortstop finished second in AL MVP voting and received the second AL Series MVP. World Cup in his career by leading Texas to the title. He projects to hit at least 30 home runs for the third consecutive season with a wRC+ of 140, the most among shortstops.

Braves: Ronald Acuña Jr. (WAR of 7.4)

His epic NL MVP season saw the outfielder become the first player in MLB history to hit 40 home runs with at least 70 homers, while also hitting .337/.416/.596. What will be his next act? Steamer projects him to lead the Majors in WAR and average (.318) with the third-best wRC+ (162), plus 38 homers and 56 steals. Projection systems are typically conservative, so those staggering numbers may not fully capture what the ranger can do in 2024.

Marlins: Jesús Luzardo (3.3 WAR)

Many were waiting for the performance that the Peruvian-Venezuelan showed in 2023, after several years as one of the best pitching prospects. With Sandy Alcantara sidelined after Tommy John surgery, the Fish need Luzardo, who is projected to post a 3.74 ERA and his second 200-strikeout season.

Mets: Francisco Lindor (4.3 WAR)

The Puerto Rican was once again one of the most valuable players in 2023, producing his first 30/30 season and at the same time demonstrating excellent defense at shortstop. Steamer projects more of the same this year. He is set to hit 27 homers with 21 steals, which would be his fourth season with 20/20.

Nationals: CJ Abrams (2.9 WAR)

After struggling (72 wRC+) as a rookie in 2022, Abrams took steps forward last year (90 wRC+) and added more value with his legs. Steamer anticipates more progress from the speedy outfielder in 2024, with a projected wRC+ of 96 to go along with 17 homers and 35 stolen bases.

Phillies: Zack Wheeler (WAR of 4.7)

Few pitchers have performed better since Wheeler signed a five-year, $118 million deal with Philadelphia after 2019. Now heading into his final year under contract, he’s set to post a 3.54 ERA and 200 strikeouts with the second-best WAR among the serpentineros in 2024.

Brewers: William Contreras (4.4 WAR)

The Venezuelan is the only one throughout its division He is projected to post at least 4 WAR, which shows how valuable the young catcher has become in such a short time. After his arrival through a trade with the Braves and Athletics, Contreras took advantage of his opportunity as a starter behind the plate for the first time in 2023, shining both with the bat and on defense.

Cardinals: Nolan Arenado (3.4 WAR)

Last season marked the first time since 2014 (not including the abbreviated 2020) that Arenado did not reach 30 homers or 100 RBIs, while dealing with back ailments down the stretch. Steamer thinks he will approach those numbers in 2024, projecting the third baseman to hit 28 homers and 99 RBIs to be among the best defensive players at his position.

Cubs: Nico Hoerner and Justin Steele (3.3 WAR)

After tying shortstop Dansby Swanson for the team WAR lead last year, Steamer expects Steele to do the same this time alongside another brilliant infielder. Steele is projected to post a 3.69 ERA and 174 strikeouts in 181 innings, while Hoerner is projected to hit .281 with 12 home runs and 31 steals.

Pirates: Oneil Cruz (3.0 WAR)

The Dominican had a promising rookie campaign in 2022, turning heads with his impressive size and dynamic abilities, before missing most of last season with a broken left ankle. Now fully recovered, the infielder could take off in 2024, with Steamer projecting him to hit 25 homers with 21 stolen bases and a wRC+ of 110.

Reds: Matt McLain (3.3 WAR)

Dominican Elly de la Cruz arrived in the Majors with all the spotlight on him, but McLain was actually Cincinnati’s most valuable rookie in 2023 (3.2 WAR). He may be the most valuable player on the team this year – Steamer projects him to contribute 24 home runs and 18 steals along with solid defense.

D-backs: Corbin Carroll (WAR de 4.7)

The outfielder is coming off one of the best rookie campaigns in recent years, becoming the first rookie to hit 25 or more homers with 50 or more stolen bases before helping Arizona win the Old Circuit title. Steamer anticipates an impressive sophomore year, projecting him with 26 homers, 42 stolen bases and a wRC+ of 126.

Dodgers: Mookie Betts (WAR 6.1)

Without Shohei Ohtani providing value as a pitcher in 2024 following his elbow surgery last October, Betts is the one tipped as the WAR leader in Los Angeles according to Steamer. Now the starting second baseman, Betts is fourth in the Majors in projected WAR, to go with his 33 homers, 15 steals and a wRC+ of 141.

Giants: Logan Webb (4.1 WAR)

After finishing second in voting for the NL Cy Young Award, leading MLB in innings (216) and posting a 3.25 ERA last year, he is now one of two pitchers projected to surpass 200 innings pitched in 2024. , with an earned run average of 3.53.

Padres: Fernando Tatis Jr. (WAR of 5.5)

After missing all of 2022 while recovering from injuries and serving a suspension, Tatis made a successful transition from shortstop to right field in 2023, earning the Gold Glove and Platinum Glove Awards. Tatis’ production at the plate (wRC+ of 113), while solid, was not at his level, but Steamer anticipates improvement in 2024, projecting Tatis with 36 home runs, 27 stolen bases and wRC+ of 139.

Rockies: Nolan Jones (WAR de 2.0)

Acquired from the Guardians in November 2022, Jones made a big impact as a rookie last year despite spending almost two months in the Minor Leagues at the beginning of the year. Not only did he hit .297 with 20 home runs and 20 stolen bases in 106 games, but he also demonstrated one of the best arms to lead outfielders with 19 assists. Steamer believes Jones will be Colorado’s best player in 2024, projecting him with 23 homers, 16 homers and a wRC+ of 106.