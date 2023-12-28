The best recommended food to include in your diet and lower blood cholesterol

#recommended #food #include #diet #blood #cholesterol

Having a high cholesterol level poses a cardiovascular risk that you can avoid if you regulate your feeding. It seems simple, but you have to find the key.

The problem comes when this lipid (sterol type) It reproduces easily and ends up having a negative effect on the blood.

What is cholesterol?

Cholesterol is a natural fatty substance present in all cells of the human body. and that it is necessary for the normal functioning of our body.

Having certain cholesterol levels is good and necessary in our body for the correct function of the organism.

Most of it reproduces in the liveralthough cholesterol could also be produced with the intake of certain foods.

What is cholesterol used for? Features

It intervenes in the formation of bile acids, vital for the digestion of certain fats

The sun’s rays transform it into Vitamin D, which protects skin cells from chemical agents.

With it, certain hormones are formed, such as sexual and thyroid hormones.

As you have already seen, having cholesterol levels considered normal is necessary. That is why we talk about good cholesterol (HDL) and also bad cholesterol (LDL).

What is bad cholesterol? Simple, LDL means low density lipoproteins in English. It is sometimes called “bad” cholesterol because a very high level of LDL leads to a buildup of plaques in the arteries.

The danger of cholesterol in the blood

When excess cholesterol particles accumulate in the blood, This fatty substance can accumulate on the walls of the arteries and then form deposits.also called plaques, that obstruct proper circulation.

Blood deposits could narrow and even block arteries. In the worst case, the plaques could even burst and form blood clots.

The most unknown role of good cholesterol in the liver

Normal/acceptable blood cholesterol levels

According to the Spanish Heart Foundation, these are the normal figures or levels of cholesterol

Colesterol total

Normal: less than 200mg/dl

Normal-high: between 200 and 240 mg/dl. Hypercholesterolemia would be considered levels greater than 200 mg/dl.

High: above 240 mg/dl

Risks of having high cholesterol

Different medical conditions that can cause high cholesterol levels include:

Diabetes

VIH o SIDA

Lupus

Hypothyroidism

kidney diseases

Acne

Cancer

Irregular heart rhythms

High blood pressure

A group of foods to reduce cholesterol

A recent study from Harvard University has revealed which is the best food to contribute in the fight to reduce our cholesterol levels.

Harvard Graduate School, through JAMA Internal Medicine and the American Journal Of Hypertension, has established that there is a food that is especially good for regulating cholesterol.

It’s about lentils, although basically it would work with any type of legumes such as chickpeas and/or beans. Regular consumption is associated with a lower risk of developing pathologies such as high blood pressure or high cholesterol.

How do good cholesterol and bad cholesterol work?

The benefits of legumes

This group of foods should be incorporated into our diet around 2 or 3 times a week, according to the Mediterranean diet recommendations. Its high fiber, iron, or potassium content has been shown to help reduce cholesterol, blood pressure and improve heart health, in addition to being ideal in slimming diets to control weight.

There are many ways to eat them, without forgetting the cold recipes for this time of year. Besides, The anti-nutrient components it contains that can limit the absorption of some minerals disappear when we cook them.