The best rosé in the world is Italian, even Brad Pitt beat it

– Wine Searcher, the portal for monitoring and comparing wine prices at a global level, every year draws up the The World’s Best Rosés ranking signed by Nat Sellers, and for 2023 an Italian wine stands out in first place in the top 10: not a rosé still, like the others in the ranking, but a classic method, precisely the Trentodoc Maso Martis Rosé Extra Brut from Maso Martis, a Trentino company led by the Stelzer family among the top of Italian sparkling wines and beyond.

The world champion from Trentino outclassed big names such as Château d’Esclans and Miraval (the estate of one of the most iconic actors in the universe, Brad Pitt).

The Rosé Extra Brut of Maso Martis was described by Wine-Searcher as having floral notes of berries, leavened brioche, red fruit and baking spices together with delicate bubbles, also citing the review of the authoritative Wine Enthusiast magazine which defined as “a dry, delicious sparkling wine”. The first place in the ranking also arrived thanks to the score of 92 points assigned to this rosé by 11 international critics.

