The best selling cars of all time

The car market is more than dynamic and even cruel. New models are released every week and some quickly fall out of the game. However, there are also cars that are “eternal” and have been on the market for decades, naturally after the respective generational changes.

Here is a list of the Top 15 best-selling models of all time:

15. Peugeot 206, 1998-2023: 10 million +

14. MINI, 1959-present: 10 million +

13. Oldsmobile Cutlass, 1961-1999: 11.9 million

12. Hyundai Elantra 1990-present: 14.5 million +

11. Mercedes-Benz E-Class, 1953-present: 15 million +

10. Renault Clio 1991-present: 16.1 million +

9. BMW 3 Series 1975-present: 16.5 million +

8. Chevrolet Impala 1957-2020: 16.8 million

7. Lada 1980-2015: 18 million

6. Nissan Sunny (Almera, Pulsar, Senta), 1966-present: 20 million +

5. Opel Corsa 1982-present: 20 million +

4. Honda Civic 1972-present: 28 million +

3. Volkswagen Golf 1974-present: 36 million +

2. Ford F-Series 1948-present: 43 million +

1. Toyota Corolla 1966-present: 51 million +

