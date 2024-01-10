The best-selling electric cars in Italy in 2023. Waiting for the new incentives

#bestselling #electric #cars #Italy #Waiting #incentives

The electric car market in Italy closed the 2023 with a positive sign. With 66,679 cars registeredthere was one growth of 34.5% compared to last year. There market sharehowever, still remains very low, just 4,2% (3.7% in 2022). Our country, therefore, is growing more slowly than the most important European countries such as France and Germany where the share of electricity is well above 15%.

Although electric vehicles began to grow again in Italy in 2023, they only reached 2021 levels after a negative 2022. 2024 could be the year of change of pace for the Italian car market, also thanks to the new incentives the Government is working on.

VINCE LA TESLA MODEL AND

The best-selling electric car in Italy is the Tesla Model Y. This is certainly not a surprise given the success that the American SUV is achieving in all the markets in which it is marketed. In second place we find the Tesla Model 3 and on the third the Electric Fiat 500.

Followed by the Smart fortwo which continues to be very popular in large cities due to its small size, Dacia Spring, Audi Q4 e-tron, Renault Megane E-Tech Electric and Peugeot e-208. Also noteworthy is the ninth place of the MG4, a model which is having good sales success in several European countries and which is slowly climbing the ranks of the best-selling electric cars.

TOP 50 OF THE BEST SELLING ELECTRIC CARS IN ITALY

What are the best-selling electric cars in Italy during 2023? Here’s the complete one top 50 thanks to the numbers shared by UNRAE.

Tesla Model Y: 8.587

Tesla Model 3: 7.385

Fiat 500: 4.749

Smart fortwo: 4.639

Dacia Spring: 2.267

Audi Q4 e-tron: 2,147

Renault Megane E-tech Electric: 2.109

Peugeot 208: 2.045

MG4: 2.033

Renault Twingo E-Tech Electric: 1.697

Volkswagen ID.3: 1,644

Jeep Avenger: 1.496

Opel Corsa-e: 1,493

BMW iX1: 1,384

Ford Mustang Mach-E: 1.156

Volkswagen ID.4: 1,097

Mercedes EQA: 1.091

MINI: 1.059

Cupra Born: 1.011

Hyundai Kona: 947

Peugeot e-2008: 903

Polestar 2: 838

Opel Mokka-e: 800

BMW i4: 784

Volkswagen ID.5: 696

Smart #1: 687

Citroen C4: 646

Volvo XC40: 639

Porsche Taycan: 586

Mercedes EQB: 544

Skoda Enyaq: 535

BMW iX: 497

Renault Zoe E-Tech Electric: 491

DR 1.0 EV: 490

Tesla Model S: 401

Fiat 600: 368

MG Marvel R: 365

Volvo C40: 364

Nissan Leaf: 344

Audi Q8 e-tron: 330

Volkswagen ID. Buzz: 320

BMW iX3: 312

Tesla Model X: 260

Citroen C4 X: 243

To EV6: 226

Mercedes EQE: 224

MG ZS: 211

Kia e-Niro: 195

Abarth 500e: 185

Nissan Ariya: 169

NEW INCENTIVES COMING SOON

To support the growth of the car market, the Government has decided to review the incentive structure. According to some previews, the Ecobonus for electric cars may arrive up to 13,750 euros for those who have an ISEE under 30,000 euros, obviously with scrapping.

If confirmed, the incentive scheme for electric cars will be as follows (the car price limit always remains at 35,000 euros plus VAT):

No scrapping: 6,000 euros (7,500 euros for ISEE under 30,000 euros)

Scrapping Euro 4: 9,000 euros (11,250 euros for ISEE under 30,000 euros)

Scrapping Euro 3: 10,000 euros (12,500 for ISEE under 30,000 euros)

Scrapping up to Euro 2: 11,000 euros (13,750 euros for ISEE under 30,000 euros)

When will it be available? This is the real problem. There is no date yet although there is talk of the possibility that the new Ecobonus may only arrive in February.

A delay that worries unions and trade associations. Given that potential buyers are obviously led to wait for the new incentives, the delay in making the new incentives available could paralyze the Italian car market. The Government therefore needs to move quickly to prevent the benefits of the new Ecobonus structure from being canceled by a market blocked in the first months of 2024.