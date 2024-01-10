The best-selling electric cars in Italy in 2023. Waiting for the new incentives

#bestselling #electric #cars #Italy #Waiting #incentives
The electric car market in Italy closed the 2023 with a positive sign. With 66,679 cars registeredthere was one growth of 34.5% compared to last year. There market sharehowever, still remains very low, just 4,2% (3.7% in 2022). Our country, therefore, is growing more slowly than the most important European countries such as France and Germany where the share of electricity is well above 15%.
Although electric vehicles began to grow again in Italy in 2023, they only reached 2021 levels after a negative 2022. 2024 could be the year of change of pace for the Italian car market, also thanks to the new incentives the Government is working on.
VINCE LA TESLA MODEL AND
The best-selling electric car in Italy is the Tesla Model Y. This is certainly not a surprise given the success that the American SUV is achieving in all the markets in which it is marketed. In second place we find the Tesla Model 3 and on the third the Electric Fiat 500.
Followed by the Smart fortwo which continues to be very popular in large cities due to its small size, Dacia Spring, Audi Q4 e-tron, Renault Megane E-Tech Electric and Peugeot e-208. Also noteworthy is the ninth place of the MG4, a model which is having good sales success in several European countries and which is slowly climbing the ranks of the best-selling electric cars.
TOP 50 OF THE BEST SELLING ELECTRIC CARS IN ITALY
What are the best-selling electric cars in Italy during 2023? Here’s the complete one top 50 thanks to the numbers shared by UNRAE.
- Tesla Model Y: 8.587
- Tesla Model 3: 7.385
- Fiat 500: 4.749
- Smart fortwo: 4.639
- Dacia Spring: 2.267
- Audi Q4 e-tron: 2,147
- Renault Megane E-tech Electric: 2.109
- Peugeot 208: 2.045
- MG4: 2.033
- Renault Twingo E-Tech Electric: 1.697
- Volkswagen ID.3: 1,644
- Jeep Avenger: 1.496
- Opel Corsa-e: 1,493
- BMW iX1: 1,384
- Ford Mustang Mach-E: 1.156
- Volkswagen ID.4: 1,097
- Mercedes EQA: 1.091
- MINI: 1.059
- Cupra Born: 1.011
- Hyundai Kona: 947
- Peugeot e-2008: 903
- Polestar 2: 838
- Opel Mokka-e: 800
- BMW i4: 784
- Volkswagen ID.5: 696
- Smart #1: 687
- Citroen C4: 646
- Volvo XC40: 639
- Porsche Taycan: 586
- Mercedes EQB: 544
- Skoda Enyaq: 535
- BMW iX: 497
- Renault Zoe E-Tech Electric: 491
- DR 1.0 EV: 490
- Tesla Model S: 401
- Fiat 600: 368
- MG Marvel R: 365
- Volvo C40: 364
- Nissan Leaf: 344
- Audi Q8 e-tron: 330
- Volkswagen ID. Buzz: 320
- BMW iX3: 312
- Tesla Model X: 260
- Citroen C4 X: 243
- To EV6: 226
- Mercedes EQE: 224
- MG ZS: 211
- Kia e-Niro: 195
- Abarth 500e: 185
- Nissan Ariya: 169
NEW INCENTIVES COMING SOON
To support the growth of the car market, the Government has decided to review the incentive structure. According to some previews, the Ecobonus for electric cars may arrive up to 13,750 euros for those who have an ISEE under 30,000 euros, obviously with scrapping.
If confirmed, the incentive scheme for electric cars will be as follows (the car price limit always remains at 35,000 euros plus VAT):
- No scrapping: 6,000 euros (7,500 euros for ISEE under 30,000 euros)
- Scrapping Euro 4: 9,000 euros (11,250 euros for ISEE under 30,000 euros)
- Scrapping Euro 3: 10,000 euros (12,500 for ISEE under 30,000 euros)
- Scrapping up to Euro 2: 11,000 euros (13,750 euros for ISEE under 30,000 euros)
When will it be available? This is the real problem. There is no date yet although there is talk of the possibility that the new Ecobonus may only arrive in February.
A delay that worries unions and trade associations. Given that potential buyers are obviously led to wait for the new incentives, the delay in making the new incentives available could paralyze the Italian car market. The Government therefore needs to move quickly to prevent the benefits of the new Ecobonus structure from being canceled by a market blocked in the first months of 2024.