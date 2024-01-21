The best-selling hybrid has been renewed – Trud

#bestselling #hybrid #renewed #Trud

Ford Kuga travels almost 70 km on electricity

Travel with faster acceleration and lower carbon emissions

For three consecutive years, the best-selling plug-in hybrid car in Europe is the Ford Kuga. This is a recognition of the qualities of the compact SUV, which in its electrified version encourages drivers to make the energy transition in a very easy, convenient and comfortable way without any stress. The new Kuga model offers an even better recipe for electric and gasoline driving with the impressive performance of hybrid engines, the convenience of constant connectivity and a full range of next-generation assistance systems.

Ford produces the Kuga in Europe, and the car is designed and intended entirely for consumers on the Old Continent. The new model in Plug-in Hybrid (PHEV) version offers up to 69 km of all-electric range. Drivers can take advantage of the option to charge at home or charge at a public station. For those without a suitable place to charge, the full hybrid version (FHEV) gives the convenience and comfort of an electrified drive system with a range of up to 900 km on a single tank and up to 64% pure electric mileage in the city.

Both Kuga PHEV and Kuga FHEV AWD deliver significantly better acceleration and lower carbon emissions when driving on electricity. The Ford model outperforms all other competitors with its towing capabilities of up to 2100kg and could handle towing a large caravan and even a horse trailer.

The new Ford Kuga has been completely changed both inside and out, grabbing the eye with a fresh and impressive design. The look is unique and distinctive depending on the desire of the owner and what equipment he has chosen. An eye-catching full-width LED light bar complements the new front grille design, which proudly displays Ford’s blue oval.

Inside, the new car features Ford’s latest generation infotainment system with twice the computing power of its predecessor. It connects easily to smartphones with 5G connectivity for quick access to information and navigation and helps avoid traffic jams. Multimedia offers Apple CarPlay and Android Auto 8 wireless integration for wireless access to key applications and information.

The built-in Alexa 9 voice assistant is also standard, so drivers and passengers can ask questions or perform commands even without a connected smartphone. Trailer Towing Navigation allows drivers to enter the dimensions of their vehicle and trailer so the software can choose a route that avoids tight turns, low bridges and other obstacles.

The new Kuga model is manufactured in Europe at Ford’s state-of-the-art plant in the Spanish city of Valencia, where 3D printing of parts ensures extremely accurate and sustainable production. Engineers work side by side with artificial intelligence to ensure the highest quality standards.

Even smarter cruise control

In the Ford Kuga, the driver relies on a new generation of adaptive cruise control, which can now automatically brake at turns and intersections, as well as in other situations where it is necessary to prevent a collision. The 360-degree camera system offers an extensive overview.

The practicality of the model will be appreciated by all those looking for comfort and convenience for trips in the city and beyond. Sliding rear seats can increase legroom for rear passengers by over 1 meter or add up to 140 liters of extra boot space. Comfort seats approved by the Spinal Health Organization can be added as an option.

As standard, the model is equipped with fully LED headlights, including automatic high beam control. Available Dynamic Pixel LED headlights use navigation data and cameras to read traffic signs, changing the light pattern at turns, intersections and roundabouts to better illuminate pedestrians and cyclists.