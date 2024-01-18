The best term deposits for 2024

#term #deposits

In 2024, a inflation should fall to 2.9%, according to Banco de Portugal estimates. The best deposits yield above 4 percent. The best offer is 4.25% gross rate (3.06% net). In other words, in net terms there are already deposits that match and even exceed the inflation rateand it is possible to achieve a positive real return.

Don’t expect any more interest rate rises. It is very likely that the rising interest rate cycle has already ended. If you intend to subscribe to a deposit, opt for a longer term (one or two years), to guarantee the current income for a longer period. In fact, at the beginning of the year, some banks already started to make cuts to their deposits. Keep what you need for an emergency fund in term deposits.

Term deposits with rates of 4% or more at 6 banks

According to the most recent analysis by DECO PROteste Investe, there are currently around a hundred term deposits that offer a return equal to or greater than the base rate of Savings Certificates (2.5% gross). At six banks, gross rates are equal to or greater than 4 percent. The most generous interest rates are smaller banks, online banks or banks with foreign capital.

Although the large banks also offer more interesting rates, up to 3.65%, the first cuts have already begun in one deposit or another at the beginning of the year. This is the case of Santander and Banco BPI, which reduced the remuneration of special deposits for those with mortgage loans, as well as Novobanco in some rates.

Savings Certificates are also a guaranteed capital product. But they are currently less interesting than the best term deposits on the market. Even so, they can be an alternative in the long term: as they benefit from the increasing retention premium over time, they are especially interesting for those who want an application that allows small-value reinforcements at any time. Furthermore, they are public debt securities, meaning the capital is guaranteed by the State.

In June 2023, series F was launched, but the previous ones, including series E, maintain their respective remuneration conditions for those who already have them. The minimum amount for the first subscription is 100 euros and for subsequent subscriptions it is 10 euros. Interest is paid every three months and subscribed at the Post Office and the Espaços Cidadão network. The yield depends on the three-month Euribor rate. If you have any of the previous series, you should keep them, as the rates even exceed 6%, in the case of series C. Treasury Certificates have lost some interest and yield less than 1 percent.

What are the best deposits: find out in the comparator

In the DECO PROteste Investe term deposit and savings account comparator you can check which are the best term deposits. Simply enter the amount you want to invest and choose the application period (in months or years). You can also save your profile, so that you don’t have to enter data in a later search. Subscribers to DECO PROTeste and PROTESTE INVESTE benefit from a protocol negotiated with Banco BAI EUROPA, with rates reaching 4.1% gross.

There are hundreds of deposits on the market. This tool helps you find the most profitable deposit, but also helps you choose a bank with good quality, because security is increasingly important.